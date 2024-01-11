It is amazing how people experiment with different ingredients to get the best results for their skin and hair and it is even amazing to witness that in the area of haircare alone where innovation knows no limits. From ancient remedies to cutting-edge solutions, the pursuit of pretty tresses has led us to some of the most unexpected ingredients and gold is one such find. Haircare goldmine: Offbeat ingredients effective for scalp health and hair growth (Photo by Criativithy on Pexels)

Have you ever thought about the extraordinary benefits of gold for your hair? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neelakshi Singh, Haircare Expert at Kalimera 24k Gold Hairoil, UK-based Nutritionist, Phyto-Nutrient Expert and intern dietician under ‘British Dietetic Association’, shared, “When gold is infused into hair oil, it can work wonders, enhancing the beauty and luster of your locks. Gold, a precious metal, isn't just for adornment. When infused into natural gold hair oil, it becomes a potent elixir for promoting hair growth and maintaining scalp health. Experience the secret to luxurious, radiant hair by incorporating the power of gold into your hair oil. It's a simple yet effective way to add a touch of luxury and enhance the overall beauty of your hair.”

She elaborated -

Golden Elixir for Luxurious Hair: Gold, renowned for its opulence, is not only for jewellery but also for your hair. It comes with a host of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that can elevate your haircare game.

Accelerate Hair Growth with Gold: The inclusion of gold particles in hair oil can significantly improve blood circulation in your scalp. This boost in blood flow fosters hair growth, nourishing your hair follicles from within, resulting in stronger and healthier strands.

The inclusion of gold particles in hair oil can significantly improve blood circulation in your scalp. This boost in blood flow fosters hair growth, nourishing your hair follicles from within, resulting in stronger and healthier strands. Golden Shield for Hair Protection: Gold acts as a natural shield, safeguarding your hair and scalp from environmental pollutants, UV rays, and daily wear and tear. With gold, your hair retains its natural shine and resilience.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Gaurav Singh, Founder and MD at Atulya – Beacon Bio Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, said, “Enough has been said about the goodness of amla, shikakai, bhringraj, reetha and their impact on hair. They are often used as a combination in the form of hair mask, and they have proven to yield great results. We have discovered the amazing benefits of VegKeratin and Wheat protein, an ingredient which has immense natural goodness and has the potential to reverse damage to the hair.”

He explained, “Veg Keratin, sourced from plants, instead of animals is the vegan, organic way to transform your hair. It strengthens the hair, enhances elasticity, protects the hair from harsh salon processes and makes them healthier and shinier. This in turn leads to comb-able hair that are smooth and bouncy. Wheat protein hydrates the skin, strengthens hair shaft, moisturizes the hair and prevents breakage. They are apt for colored hair, color damaged hair and for curly or wavy hair.”

He conlcuded, “Today, one can buy shampoo, conditioner, serum, hair oil and mask with Veg Keratin and Wheat Protein as key ingredients. When used together, the hair oil nourishes the scalp, while the hair mask provides the much-needed long term effect. Shampoos tend to cleanse the scalp while conditioner will leave your hair glossy. The serum in the end locks the nutrients, ensuring longer lasting results between washes.”