Happiness tips: 5 daily habits to boost your mental health

A sound mental health is important not only to cope with the pressures of daily life, have good relationships in life and achieving your work targets, it's also about feeling comfortable in your own skin, having healthy thought patterns, and managing your emotions well. While we may not be paying attention, but our daily habits can have a significant impact on our mental health. (Also read: 8 positive things to tell a person struggling with depression)

Lazing around, binging on movies, sleeping late at night, eating a lot of junk, waking up late in the morning can all lead to poor health. Incorporating positive habits like meditation, spending time in nature, eating healthy, doing yoga and breathing exercises can give a much-needed boost to your mental health.

"Our habits not just shape our day but our mind, body, and soul as well. In our hectic and chaotic lifestyle, all we need is solace for some time. A little break to wipe off all those frown lines from our foreheads and feel refreshed and reconnected. And to achieve a perfect balance between the mind, body, and soul, all we have to do is to follow certain healthy habits," says Sheenam K Malhotra, Dietitian, Clinical Nutritionist & Wellness Consultant.

Here are simple 5 daily habits to get a healthy mind, body, and soul, as suggested by Malhotra.

1. The power of meditation

Meditation is a great way to heal all your wounds and eliminate unnecessary stress and anxiety. It calms your mind down, relaxes your muscles and nerves, and your mind reaches the level of peacefulness. Meditating regularly can bring significant improvement in the mental health, and once our mind is at peace, your body too becomes disease-free. You can meditate in the morning or before sleeping for 10-15 minutes. Choose a relaxing spot in your home, and let your body reconnect to your soul.

2. Spend time with nature

Your body requires a break from the laptop screens and the four walls. Spending a few minutes with nature will help rejuvenate your body and mind. Fresh air is a great stimulator for your brain, and can help declutter your mind. Take some time off before or after work and go for running or brisk walking in a park or where there is greenery. Also, opt for vacations that include many outdoor activities like hiking, boating, etc.

3. Follow a wholesome diet

Our diet plays a very important role in our overall mental and physical health. When we indulge in healthy, wholesome, mindful eating our body and mind respond more effectively and connect at a deeper level. Try including a balanced diet in your daily routine that will give you necessary nutrients as well as satiate your cravings. Fresh, leafy vegetables, fruits, salads, lots of juices are some of the healthy foods to include. Avoid sugar, fried foods as much as possible and try replacing them with healthier and tastier food. Also, while eating, try to keep away all your gadgets and only enjoy your food. This will allow your body to receive all the goodness from the food and your mind and soul will be satisfied too.

4. Mindful breathing

Deep breathing is powerful enough to change your negative thought patterns. In moments of anxiety, take a deep breath and inhale the goodness of nature. Your nerves will be revived and you will reach a sense of calmness, where all negative thoughts would be flushed out of your mind.

5. Sleep like a baby

A night of solid sound sleep is all you need to fuel your mind, body, and soul. Sleep releases growth hormones in our body which is necessary for your health. Moreover, adequate sleep allows your body to perform more efficiently the next day, and you are recharged completely. Your body and mind synchronize better when you have enough sleep.

