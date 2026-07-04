Health features every woman's smartwatch should have: 10 must-have picks to transform your wellness

Smartwatches have become essential accessories, combining style and functionality. They meet various needs, such as fitness tracking, health monitoring, and keeping you connected with loved ones. Modern smartwatches come in various designs, sizes, and colours and feature health and fitness tracking.

What are the health features of a smartwatch?

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Regularly using a smartwatch lets you monitor steps, calories burned, heart rate, sleep patterns, menstrual cycles, stress levels, and more. These devices also send notifications for calls, messages, and social media updates right to your wrist, helping you stay connected.

With long battery life, built-in GPS, multi-sport tracking, and water resistance, the best smartwatch for women can boost your productivity and improve your well-being. We have put together a list of the best smartwatches for women to consider adding to your collection.

What are the health features of smartwatches for women?

When choosing a smartwatch, women should focus on features that help with health and wellness. Here are the key health features that every woman's smartwatch should have:

Heart rate monitoring: Continuously tracking your heart rate helps you monitor your heart health. It can also alert you if something seems wrong. Sleep tracking: A good smartwatch should track your sleep. It should provide information about how well and how long you sleep. This information is important for your overall health. Menstrual cycle tracking: This feature helps women track their menstrual cycles and get reminders for ovulation and periods. It supports better awareness of reproductive health. Stress monitoring: Some smartwatches can measure stress levels by looking at heart rate variability. This helps users manage stress with guided breathing exercises. Activity tracking: A detailed activity tracker helps you monitor your steps, calories burned, and distance. This can motivate you to lead a more active lifestyle. SpO2 monitoring: This feature measures the oxygen saturation in your blood. It helps you better understand your respiratory health. GPS functionality: The built-in GPS accurately tracks outdoor activities like running or cycling, so you don’t need to carry your phone. Water resistance: A water-resistant smartwatch can withstand activities such as swimming or intense workouts without damage. Hydration reminders: Getting reminders to drink water helps you stay hydrated throughout the day. Fitness programs and workouts: Workout plans and fitness modes designed for different activities can help users stay motivated and committed to their exercise routines.

How do I take care of my smart watch?

To make your smartwatch last longer, follow these simple steps.

Always clean the watch's screen and body with a soft, lint-free cloth.

Before cleaning, make sure to seal all ports to prevent water damage.

Use a sun protector to avoid scratches and damage.

Charge your battery regularly. Don't let it completely drain too often, as this can shorten its lifespan.

Update your smartwatch's software regularly to improve performance.

Clean the straps regularly with a damp cloth.

Keep your smartwatch away from extreme temperatures. Extreme heat or cold can damage its internal parts.

Keep your smartwatch in a cool, dry place when you are not using it.

What are the benefits of a smartwatch?

Smartwatches provide many benefits, such as:

Smartwatches are user-friendly and provide helpful information about your health and more with just a click. They let you make calls, send messages, and stay connected with your loved ones.

These devices help you track your health. You can monitor your sleep, calories burned, heart rate, distance, steps, and more.

Many smartwatches help you track your monthly cycles. This helps you get ready in advance.

These smartwatches help you stay active by offering different sports modes and tracking your daily activities. You can use them to set new workout goals and lead a more active lifestyle.

Many smartwatches give reminders to take hydration breaks. This helps you focus on your well-being.

10 of the best smartwatches for women

If you love fitness or technology, you need a smartwatch. Here is a list of the best smartwatches for women in India.

1. Noise Dive Smartwatch with Diamond Cut Dial

Upgrade your style with the best smartwatch for women from Noise. This smartwatch has a sleek metallic finish and an AMOLED display. It adds a touch of sophistication to your daily life and lasts for 4 days on a single charge, so that you can use it without interruption. This fitness smartwatch works with the NoiseFit Focus app, which offers a range of features to enhance your experience. It can track your heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep, menstrual cycle, and more. The watch also provides weather updates, sends reminders, and helps you stay productive.

2. Fastrack Phantom Smart Watch

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The Fastrack Phantom Smart Watch features a 1.85-inch ultra UV display that provides a bright, clear view. This smartwatch enhances your style and offers single-sync Bluetooth calling for better phone calls. It is designed for women and includes over 100 sports modes, automatic recognition, and an AI coach. You can choose from more than 100 watch faces, play built-in games, and use an AI voice assistant. The health suite helps you track your stress level, heart rate, sleep quality, breathing exercises, and blood oxygen levels (SpO2).

3. Fire-Bolt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Smartwatch

If you're searching for the best smartwatch for women under 5000, consider the Fire-Bolt. It has a full-colour touchscreen and a clear 240×240-pixel display. With one charge, it can last up to 7 days. You can make and receive calls using the Bluetooth calling feature, thanks to the built-in speaker and microphone. This watch also tracks your SpO2 levels and heart rate, and it supports over 120 sports modes to help improve your lifestyle.

4. Vibez by Lifelong Ruby AMOLED Smartwatch

The Vibez by Lifelong Ruby AMOLED Smartwatch enhances your style and adds elegance to your look. It comes in two colours and helps you monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The watch also tracks your sleep, breathing exercises, and menstrual cycle. With multiple sports modes, it supports your workouts, helps you set new goals, and encourages an active lifestyle.

5. boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in

The BoAt Xtend Smart Watch has a built-in Alexa voice assistant and a 1.69-inch HD display. You can change the watch's brightness to match your surroundings. It not only enhances your style but also helps you monitor your health. The watch tracks your stress levels, heart rate, sleep quality, and blood oxygen levels. With up to 7 days of battery life, this smartwatch offers multiple sports modes to help you stay active.

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch has a body composition analysis feature. This lets you see your body fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, and more. It can also track your heart rate, sleep cycle, blood oxygen levels, and menstrual cycle. The smartwatch has a rotating bezel and a clear screen. It aims to help you improve your workout performance by setting new goals.

7. Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch

The Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch features a 1.85-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 240×284 pixels. It offers a great calling experience. With the Noise Health Suite, you can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep, helping you improve your overall health. It also includes a system to track your menstrual cycle so that you can be prepared each month. This smartwatch supports 100 sports modes, encouraging you to lead an active lifestyle.

8. Titan Smart 3 Premium Smartwatch

The Titan Smart 3 Premium Smartwatch has a 1.96-inch always-on Super AMOLED display with high resolution for a clear view. A 10-minute charge gives this smartwatch enough power to last for one day. It includes over 110 sports modes, more than 200 watch faces, built-in games, and an AI voice assistant. This smartwatch helps you track your stress levels, sleep quality, SpO2 levels, heart rate, and women's health. It also provides weather updates, smart notifications, and music control.

9. Fossil Gen 4 Sloane Stainless Steel Touchscreen Women’s Smartwatch

The Fossil Gen 4 Sloane Stainless Steel Touchscreen Women’s Smartwatch is a great choice for your collection. It is made of strong, polished stainless steel, making it durable. This smartwatch helps you track your health with features such as heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and GPS. You can also monitor your steps, calories burned, distance travelled, and more.

10. Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 750 NITS brightness and a 75 Hz refresh rate. It is made of stainless steel and zinc alloy, with three buttons for easy navigation. The smartwatch allows Bluetooth calling and voice assistance for convenient communication. It includes health-tracking tools that help monitor your heart rate, sleep, calories burned, and steps taken. Additionally, it offers over 300 sports modes, 4GB of storage, and IP67 water and dust resistance.

How do I choose the best smartwatch for me?

Choosing the best smartwatch for you involves considering several factors to ensure it fits your needs and preferences. Here are some key points to help you make a good decision:

Think about your style and pick the one that suits you best.

Focus on the features of the smartwatches. Make sure they have fitness tracking, notifications, and advanced health monitoring.

Make sure the watch can track your menstrual cycle. This feature will help you monitor your monthly cycles.

Choose a watch that works with your phone and allows you to make calls via Bluetooth.

Set your budget first. Then pick the option that offers the most benefits without breaking the bank.

Check the watch's battery life and ensure it lasts a long time on a single charge.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Can smartwatches help you keep track of your health?

A study in the journal Healthcare found that smartwatches can encourage people to lead more active lifestyles. These devices can improve the exercise experience. Most smartwatches have health tracking features that let you monitor your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, and more.

2. How many years should a smartwatch last?

Most smartwatches last about 4 to 5 years. However, their lifespan can vary depending on the model, the manufacturer, and how well you care for them.

3. Which smartwatch is the best?

The best smartwatch is the one that meets your needs. Look for a product with a long battery life, features such as heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, and Bluetooth calling support.

4. How long can a smartwatch battery last?

It depends on the brand. Look for a smartwatch that lasts 3 to 7 days on a single charge.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)