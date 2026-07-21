Heart attacks in your 20s and 30s are rising: Cardiologist Dr BC Kalmath explains why young Indians are at risk

Heart attacks are no longer limited to older adults. An increasing number of people in their 20s and 30s are experiencing cardiac events, a trend that doctors say is deeply concerning. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr B C Kalmath, Director & HOD, Department of Cardiac Sciences, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains how a combination of unhealthy lifestyle habits, stress and undiagnosed health conditions is putting young Indians at greater risk. (Also read: 'Your heart is begging you to stop these 15 habits': Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares simple lifestyle changes )

Why are young people getting heart attacks?

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"People in their 20s and 30s are getting heart attacks, and this is very alarming," said Dr Kalmath. He explained that one of the biggest reasons is the persistence of unhealthy habits at a young age. "Many of these young people are still smoking, using tobacco in many forms and have very stressful jobs. They spend hours commuting, are under constant pressure and are not able to look after their health."

According to him, these factors, combined with poor lifestyle choices, are creating the perfect conditions for heart disease. "Diabetes is rising rapidly, and many people are becoming diabetic in their 20s. Smoking, lack of exercise, obesity and stressful jobs have made coronary heart disease a very prominent problem in India."

Lifestyle habits increasing the risk

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Kalmath said India now has one of the highest burdens of heart disease, largely because of preventable risk factors. "Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, early diabetes and uncontrolled blood pressure are among the biggest contributors to heart attacks in India." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Kalmath said India now has one of the highest burdens of heart disease, largely because of preventable risk factors. "Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, early diabetes and uncontrolled blood pressure are among the biggest contributors to heart attacks in India." {{/usCountry}}

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He stressed that many young adults remain unaware of their blood pressure, cholesterol or blood sugar levels until a serious complication occurs.

With heart disease increasingly affecting the young, Dr. Kalmath calls for routine health screenings and lifestyle changes.

Get annual health check-ups

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The cardiologist advised young adults to undergo routine health screenings, even if they feel healthy. "I advise all youngsters in their 20s and 30s to get thoroughly checked at least once a year. Check your cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar regularly."

He also recommended making exercise a non-negotiable part of daily life. "Exercise for 20 to 30 minutes every day. It goes a long way in controlling your weight, cholesterol and overall heart health."

Don't ignore these warning signs

Dr Kalmath warned that heart attacks in younger people can occur soon after the onset of diabetes or high blood pressure if these conditions remain undetected or untreated. "People can get a heart attack within a year of developing diabetes or high blood pressure if these conditions are not controlled."

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He urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they notice symptoms such as:

Chest pain or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Jaw pain

Upper back pain

Excessive or unexplained sweating

"Any unusual chest pain, breathlessness, jaw pain, upper back pain or sweating can be an early sign of a heart attack or reduced blood flow to the heart. If you reach a cardiologist early, many of these problems can be treated effectively,” he says.

Dr. Kalmath reveals alarming heart attack trends in individuals aged 20-30.

Why South Asians face a higher risk

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Dr Kalmath also highlighted that South Asians, including Indians, are more prone to developing central obesity and high triglyceride levels, both of which significantly increase cardiovascular risk. "Many South Asians have central obesity, high triglycerides and high cholesterol, which often go unchecked."

He added that timely treatment can dramatically reduce the risk of future cardiac events. "Simple measures like taking prescribed cholesterol-lowering medication or blood pressure medicines when needed, along with regular sugar checks, can go a long way in preventing heart attacks. Early initiation of treatment can delay heart disease by one or even two decades."

Dr Kalmath concluded with a reminder that heart health should become a priority from an early age. "Take care of your health, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight and get your cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes checked every year. These simple steps can significantly reduce your risk of heart attack."

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Dr B. C. Kalmath, with over 25 years of experience, is a renowned Senior Interventional Cardiologist in India. He established the Department of Cardiac Catheterization and Interventional Cardiology at Horizon Hospital, Thane, and has also served as Senior Interventional Cardiologist and Associate Professor of Cardiology at Bombay Hospital, Mumbai.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.