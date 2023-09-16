Having about 77 million of the adult population with type 2 diabetes and another 25 million in the prediabetics group, India ranks among the top countries with the highest number of diabetes cases. As this trend continues to escalate, it becomes increasingly evident that a paradigm shift is necessary to combat the diabetes epidemic.

Here's how gut microbiome acts as a key player in diabetes prevention and management (Freepik)

While diabetes itself is a cause of concern, the health complications it brings about, increase the apprehensions manifold. Amidst this pressing challenge, emerging research highlights an unexpected player in the realm of diabetes prevention and management: the gut microbiome.

The Microbiome: Unveiling the Hidden Influencer

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director at Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd, shared, “Within the depths of the human body lies an intricately interconnected system that goes beyond the boundaries of our understanding. At the forefront of this intricate web is the gut microbiota, a dynamic community of microorganisms residing in our digestive tracts. While long recognized for its role in digestion and nutrient absorption, recent breakthroughs have thrust the microbiome into the spotlight for its potential impact on broader health concerns, including diabetes.”

Beyond Digestion: The Gut Microbiome and Diabetes Link

Dr Debojyoti Dhar explained, “Traditionally, the causes of diabetes have been attributed to factors such as genetics, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary habits. However, pioneering research has unveiled a new facet of diabetes causality - the gut microbiome. This complex ecosystem, influenced by a myriad of other factors, has been found to exert a profound influence on metabolism and inflammation - key factors in diabetes development.”

Studies have shown that certain gut bacteria play a role in enhancing insulin sensitivity, a pivotal aspect of blood sugar regulation. On the contrary, Dr Debojyoti Dhar said, “An imbalanced gut microbiome, known as dysbiosis, has been associated with insulin resistance and chronic inflammation, two critical precursors to type 2 diabetes. Gut microbiota have been postulated to improve glycemic control by various mechanisms mediated by the release of SCFA or short chain fatty acids, lowering inflammation, increasing incretins (peptides released from the intestine that stimulate insulin secretion) etc. This growing body of evidence underscores the need to consider the gut microbiome as a contributing factor in the onset of diabetes and explore its potential as a target for innovative interventions.”

The Gut Microbiome's Predictive Power: A Glimpse into the Future

Imagine a scenario where diabetes could be predicted and prevented long before symptoms emerge, allowing individuals to take proactive steps towards better health. Dr Debojyoti Dhar said, “This vision is becoming increasingly tangible through the use of next-generation sequencing in the form of gut microbiome testing. Such microbiome profiling kits are readily available worldwide by leading players. By analysing the composition of a person's unique microbial signatures that correlate with diabetes risk, those in the high-risk group could receive personalized dietary and lifestyle recommendations, curated to optimise their gut health and reduce the likelihood of diabetes development.”

Revolutionising Diabetes Management: The Role of Gut Microbiome Testing

Dr Debojyoti Dhar highlighted, “Beyond its predictive potential, the gut microbiome is poised to revolutionise the landscape of diabetes management. By monitoring changes in an individual's gut microbial composition, healthcare providers can fine-tune treatment strategies and medication dosages, optimizing therapeutic outcomes. Precision medicine guided by gut microbiome testing could pave the way for enhanced blood sugar control, minimized medication side effects and improved quality of life for people with diabetes. This tailored approach to treatment represents a significant switch from the traditional one-size-fits-all paradigm, ushering in a new era of personalized diabetes care.”

He concluded, “The intertwined relationship between the gut microbiome and diabetes offers a beacon of hope in the face of India's escalating diabetes epidemic. As the nation grapples with the burgeoning cases of diabetes, innovative approaches are imperative. By recognising the gut microbiome as a key player in diabetes prevention and management, we can open doors to a future where proactive interventions and personalised treatments redefine our battle against diabetes. With science leading the way, the journey to a healthier India is within reach, one gut microbe at a time!”