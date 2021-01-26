Here's why childhood cancer survivors not more likely to undergo abortion
According to a new study, female childhood cancer survivors face a lower likelihood of becoming pregnant than women in the general population, but once pregnant, they are not more likely to undergo an abortion. The findings were published online in the journal 'CANCER'. Cancer survivors might be reluctant to start a family due to concerns for their children's health as well as the potential recurrence of their own cancer. This could lead to a greater likelihood of induced abortions in female survivors who become pregnant.
To examine whether pregnancies of childhood cancer survivors are more likely to end with induced abortions, Johanna M Melin, MD, PhD, of the Finnish Cancer Registry in Helsinki, Finland, and her colleagues examined data from Finnish registers on cancer, births, and induced abortions.
When the researchers compared 420 first pregnancies of childhood cancer survivors with 2,508 first pregnancies from the general population in 1987 to 2013, survivors had a 28 percent lower probability of becoming pregnant compared with women in the general population, but their risk of a first pregnancy resulting in an induced abortion was similar.
"Our study shows that the risk of terminating a pregnancy is similar in childhood cancer survivors and population controls, suggesting that female childhood cancer survivors are as willing as their peers to continue the pregnancy and become parents," said Dr Melin.
"Also, research has found no increased risk for congenital anomalies in children born to cancer survivors. In our study, termination of pregnancy due to a congenital anomaly or birth defect of the fetus was very rare in childhood cancer survivors," added Melin.
Melin noted that the reduced probability of pregnancy in childhood cancer survivors seen in this study highlights the persisting need for interventions to preserve patients' fertility during treatment. This supports the American Cancer Society's Preserving Fertility in Female Cancer Patient initiative.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine demonstrates 'neutralising impact' on new coronavirus variants: Moderna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why childhood cancer survivors not more likely to undergo abortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Male breast cancer patients have higher risk of heart disease, says study
- A new study done by the researchers of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer and MedStar Washington Hospital Center shows that men who suffer from breast cancer might be more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study links regular afternoon naps with better mental agility in people
- According to a new research, afternoon naps might help improve locational awareness, verbal fluency, and working memory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for full body workout? Try kickboxing like Karishma Tanna for more perks
- Watch: Karishma Tanna packs impressive punches during kickboxing workout at gym on Monday. This fitness exercise is great for those looking to whip into shape in no time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to beat stress with Yoga’s Naukasana or boat pose
- Looking for exercises that could help you row out of stress and other body issues? Search no further as Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows us how to do it by taking us through the step-by-step process of nailing Yoga’s Naukasana or boat pose in this fitness video | Benefits inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direct current stimulation over brain's Wernicke area helpful in learning words
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 lockdown loneliness leads to depressive symptoms in adults: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too
- Tisca Chopra’s fitness goals for 2021 include working on her core strength. As she gives a glimpse of her workout on a pilates reformer, we list out its health benefits which will surely push you to give it a try too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds exercising could combat chronic inflammation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patients with inactive cancer at high risk of severe Covid-19 illness: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand
- Monday motivation: Mandira Bedi’s latest fitness video of nailing headstand and handstand with 50 mins of wind sprints done off the camera, is all the workout inspiration we need to get our week rolling. Read benefits of these exercises inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday does inverted butterfly pose after 108 Surya Namaskars in new post
- Ananya Panday loves an intense morning Yoga session. The actor has lately been sharing a lot of aerial Yoga posts on social media and blowing our minds away.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When it comes to following Covid-19 guidelines, social influence matters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox