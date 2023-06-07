High cholesterol: Best breakfast options to control your cholesterol levels

When it comes to breakfast, a lot of us either don't get time to plan it well or indulge in comfort food. Cookies, muffins, butter toast, packaged cereals with added sugar and other such quick breakfast options may be delicious but can add to your cholesterol levels as well as waistline. Then some of us plan more elaborate breakfast meals but with high-calorie ingredients like chhole bhature, aloo-puri, aloo paratha with butter. Especially when you have chronic issues like fatty liver, diabetes, high cholesterol, and blood pressure, you can't afford to have either of the quick ones or high-calorie options. As per nutrition experts, what you eat in the morning should not only fuel you for the day but also keep you full. Including nutrients like protein, high fibre, healthy fats, and a bit of carbs can all make your breakfast balanced. (Also read: High cholesterol: 5 food combinations that can help lower cholesterol)

High levels of cholesterol can lead to the buildup of plaque in the walls of the arteries, which can narrow the arteries and make it difficult for blood to flow to the heart and the brain(Pexels)

"Controlling cholesterol levels is essential to maintain good cardiovascular health. This can be achieved through a healthy diet, regular exercise, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, and medications if necessary. By keeping cholesterol levels in check, one can significantly reduce the risk of developing serious health complications and enjoy a better quality of life. Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is produced by the liver and is also found in some foods. High levels of cholesterol can lead to the buildup of plaque in the walls of the arteries, which can narrow the arteries and make it difficult for blood to flow to the heart and the brain. This can lead to serious health complications such as heart attacks and strokes," says Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani in an interview with HT Digital.

Lalwani also suggests best breakfast options to start your day with that will also help keep your cholesterol levels in check.

Eating a healthy breakfast is an important step in controlling cholesterol levels. Some good breakfast options to consider include:

1. Oatmeal

Oats or oatmeal can be turned into a variety of healthy and tasty breakfast recipes. Combined with your favourite seasonal fruit like mango, apple, strawberry, blueberry, or banana, oat fruit smoothies can be the perfect choice for those with sweet tooth. It will also keep you full for longer and your digestive system on track. Oats also contain soluble fibre which can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol.

2. Eggs

Eggs are a powerhouse of good quality protein and healthy fats and the versatile food can be used in a range of breakfast dishes. Boiled egg, scrambled eggs, egg sandwich, egg salad, omelette with veggies are some of the options that you can try to start your morning on the right note. Eggs are high in protein and contain healthy fats which can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Just be sure not to go overboard on the yolks.

3. Avocado

Once called exotic, avocados are now being grown in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim among other places. They might also be available in your neighbourhood grocery store. The fruit is packed with monounsaturated fats, which can help raise HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Starting your day with healthy fats will keep you full, satiated and curb cravings.

4. Berries

Sweet, delicious, flavourful, berries are full of antioxidants and soluble fibre which can help lower cholesterol levels. You can add them in your oatmeal, blend them in your smoothies or eat them as it is.

5. Greek yoghurt

Rich in protein and probiotics, yoghurt can help improve your gut health and reduce cholesterol. You can make it even healthier and tastier with fresh fruits, nuts, herbs, or drizzled honey.

A healthy breakfast is just the first step in controlling cholesterol levels. It's important to maintain a healthy, balanced diet and regular exercise routine to keep your numbers in check.

