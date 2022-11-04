High protein vs high carb breakfasts; Which is healthier? Expert answers

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day” is probably one of the most-heard phrases about nutrition. Yet that doesn’t stop many of us from skipping or neglecting it when we are short on time. The benefit that helps you burn more calories throughout the day and jumpstarts your metabolism is probably the most alluring one. By eating breakfast, you are letting your body know that there will be no shortage of calories throughout the day. Your body learns that it needs to save energy rather than expend any incoming calories when you skip breakfast. (Also read: Breakfast ideas that will boost your energy: Nutritionist shares tips )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But for breakfast believers, there are two main camps: high protein or high carb, which one is the best to have, explained by Jamie Wright, Nutritionist and Writer, Myprotein, in a conversation with HT Lifestyle.

Protein vs carbs for breakfast?

Protein and carbs make sense as a core breakfast macro because they provide plenty of nutrients to help fuel us and stop us from feeling hungry throughout the day. The truth is each macronutrient has its own benefits.

Benefits of a high-protein diet:

Protein, despite its reputation, is not just for bodybuilders and gym bros. High protein diets have been seen to have various benefits for health and physical composition, including improved blood pressure, less body fat, and greater weight loss. But a high protein diet isn’t necessarily all meat. A large-scale systematic review and meta-analysis with over 700,000 participants found that a higher intake of total protein was associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality, and that intake of plant protein was associated with a lower risk of all-cause and cardiovascular disease mortality. A high-protein diet helps in regulating energy, weight management, and body composition goals, as satiety and hunger regulation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benefits of a high-carb breakfast:

While the first thing that comes to many of our minds when thinking of high carbohydrate breakfast is sugary bowls of cereal, there are plenty of nutritious options for a carbohydrate-dense breakfast. Perhaps the best known is the humble porridge bowl. Healthy carb-rich breakfast foods also include fruits, veggies, and whole grains, which are all jam-packed with various nutrients and minerals. A high-carb breakfast helps in fueling movement, managing hunger, and improving gut health and potential mood-boosting benefits.

Is it better to have more carbs or protein for breakfast?

High-protein and high-carb breakfasts have various benefits, so choosing one or the other depends on your goals. If weight management and body composition is your primary objective, then a high-protein breakfast is probably best for its ability to keep us feeling fuller for longer. But if you’re planning to go on an early morning jog or gym session, then a high-carb breakfast might be a better idea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conclusion:

A high-protein breakfast is suggested but it also doesn’t have to be completely one or the other. You can easily have a balanced meal containing both protein and carbs.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter