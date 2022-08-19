High uric acid: Avoid these 5 foods to prevent gout and kidney damage

Increased levels of uric acid in blood can lead to scary health conditions like bone and joint damage, kidney diseases and heart ailments. Uric acid is a byproduct of purines, a naturally occuring substance in the body, which normally leaves the body through urine. The problem begins when either our kidneys are not able to help excrete uric acid or our body is creating too much of it. This excessive uric acid takes the form of crystals and accumulates around the joints causing debilitating pain, stiffness and immobility. It can also affect heart, kidneys and other crucial organs eventually. (Also read: High uric acid: Ayurveda expert on easy lifestyle changes to treat the condition naturally)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the ways to fix high uric acid levels in the body is to be careful about what you are eating. Certain foods are high in purine and must be avoided. One suffering from this condition should also exercise caution while consuming fruits and vegetables as fructose found in them could stimulate production of uric acid in the blood.

"The chemical purine present in the body can be found in some foods too. Hence less consumption of purine can help in maintaining the correct level of uric acid in the blood. Fructose is the natural sugar found in various fruits and vegetables. Due to the presence of fructose, some foods have a natural sweet taste to them. However, fructose is one of the ingredients that increases the production of uric acid in the blood," says Nidhi S, Nutritionist and Founder of Half Life to Health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nidhi suggests foods that must be avoided to maintain right uric acid levels in the blood:

● Golden Raisins

Fructose per 100 gm: 26.54 gm

Raisins are made from grapes that contain purine. Consuming purine-rich foods can increase gout issues even more and it also increases the level of uric acid in the blood. These dried fruits should be avoided completely by people suffering from gout conditions.

● Tamarind pulp

Fructose per 100 gm: 12.31 gm

Although tamarind pulp has other health benefits, it is not advised for people suffering from gout issues. The fructose amount stimulates uric acid production leading to worse consequences.

● Apple

Fructose per 100 gm: 8.52 gm

Apples too are a storehouse of natural fructose. Too much consumption of apples can worsen the gout condition even more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

● Dates

Fructose per 100 gm: 15.04 gm

Dates are low-purine fruits however it contains a high amount of fructose. It can be risky to consume dates as they can alter the amount of uric acid in your blood.

● Chickoo

Fructose per 100 gm: 8.6 gm

It is considered a high-fructose food. So, it’s better to avoid chickoo to keep your uric acid levels in check.

Foods with low fructose levels

While you can avoid these fruits to prevent high uric acid, there are some fruits that you must include in your daily diet to see great results. Here are some fruits which are low in fructose content:

● Black currants (2.98 gm)

● Gooseberries (2.1 gm)

● Musk melons (0.62 gm)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

● Peach (1.15 gm)

● Pineapple (1.21 gm)

● Pomegranate (1.01 gm)

● Strawberry (1.9 gm)

Tips to control uric acid levels

Apart from consuming these fruits, a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle can lower the risk of high uric acid.

1. Aerated drinks contain high sugar, avoid them as much as possible.

2. Stay away from fruit juices because of the fructose amount.

3. Say no to alcoholic beverages.

4. Consume tea or coffee in moderation.

5. Make sure to reduce consumption of high purine foods such spinach, broccoli, green peas, seafood, etc.

6. Red meat is a high purine food that must be avoided.

7. Increase intake of water.

8. Exercise daily and reduce weight from affected joints.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter