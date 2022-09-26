Menstrual clots are a common occurrence for women throughout their lives. Most women suffer blood clots during their periods, which is not a cause for alarm and is a common occurrence. When a woman is menstruating, the uterus releases gel-like lumps of coagulated blood, tissue, and blood. Large blood clots can result from certain medical problems, which frequently also cause excessive menstrual bleeding or period pain. Even though blood clots that occur during menstruation are not hazardous, you should see a doctor right away if you have excessive bleeding that lasts longer than seven days. Blood clots are frequently categorised as normal or pathological based on how they appear. (Also read: Foods that reduce menstrual cramps: Make these changes in diet to ease PMS )

Dr. Kelly Charlie, Health Counselor and Surgeon, suggested home remedies to get rid of menstrual blood clots naturally in her Instagram post.

1. Red raspberry leaf tea

You will need 1 tsp of red raspberry tea, 1 cup of water and 1 tbsp honey. What you will have to do is add a teaspoon of red raspberry tea to a cup of water. Bring it to a boil in a saucepan and simmer for 5 minutes. Strain and allow the tea to cool a bit and add some honey to it and consume. For better results, you must drink this 2 to 3 times daily.

2. Massage

Various massaging techniques help improve reproductive system health and enhance blood circulation around the uterus. They can also ease away the menstrual blood clots as they improve blood flow.

3. Cold compress

For this, you will need an ice pack. Apply a cold pack to your lower abdomen. Leave it on for 1-2 minutes and remove. Repeat thrice, preferably after every five minutes. You must do this whenever you observe blood clotting during your periods or right before it is due.

4. Vitamins

Vitamins A, B, D, and C help relieve heavy menstrual bleeding or clotting. Vitamin A ensures proper replication of red blood cells, and its antioxidant properties protect cells from damage. Vitamin B, especially vitamin B6 are necessary for producing prostaglandins that help reduce blood clots. Vitamin D balances hormones to alleviate excess bleeding. And lastly, vitamin C can help strengthen your fragile cells and blood vessels.

