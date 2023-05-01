How hyaluronic acid can improve skin texture and tone? Expert shares insights

Dealing with acne conditions, sunspots, scarring, wrinkles, and discolouration on your skin can be incredibly frustrating. When skin issues feel out of our control, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly what’s wrong and how to take care of it. There are a lot of reasons why our skin’s texture can be rough or the tone uneven. Diet, genetics, medications, ageing, hormones, and more can lead to changes in skin texture and tone. However, the good news is all these problems can be solved with just one incredible ingredient. Yes, it’s hyaluronic acid (HA) and many dermatologists swear by it. (Also read: Summer skincare essentials: Must-have products for hot months )

What is hyaluronic acid and how to include it in your routine?

Hyaluronic acid can benefit your skin by improving its texture and tone. (Freepik )

"Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring chemical produced by the body that gives your skin structure. It can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water and has the ability to disperse this moisture evenly to skin cells, upping hydration levels, smoothing lines and making skin appear fuller, plumper, and smoother. Similar to collagen and elastin, the amount of naturally-occurring hyaluronic acid in our bodies decreases as we get older. An additional dose of hyaluronic acid can help offer the suppleness and richness that the skin needs to stay younger and healthier," says, Dr.Sajal Haldar, Orange Tree- Aesthetic and Hair Restoration Centre.

He further shared with HT Lifestyle, "Many people take hyaluronic acid as a supplement. But it’s also used in topical serums, eye drops, and injections. The administration of hyaluronic acid is dependent on the method of therapy. One of the most advanced HA treatments available out there today is Profhilo, synonymous with bio-remodelling. It’s an injectable therapy with one of the highest ultrapure hyaluronic acid concentrations targeted to stimulate collagen and elastin in the skin. The texture of HA also gives it an edge because it is distributed evenly in the strategic points that require filling, including under the eyes, chin, neck, hands, and further visibly improving the skin tone, texture, laxity, and hydration."

He adds, "It is important to note that bio-remodelling injections are different from skin boosters in their unique method of administration and ability to stimulate collagen. Bio- remodelling also differs from traditional dermal fillers, as it does not add volume or lead to overfilling but instead is aimed towards improving overall skin quality. And the best part is: there is next to no downtime in bio-remodelling, which means, you can return to your normal daily activities straight away."

“In the world of skincare, trendy ingredients come and go, research shows that hyaluronic acid is not just a trend. In fact, it’s one of the best skin care ingredients one can use to replenish and hydrate. As the body naturally produces hyaluronic acid, this substance rarely causes severe side effects or allergic reactions. However, it is always advisable to consult a trusted practitioner to ensure that the procedure will work on your skin and is safe for you,” concludes Dr. Sajal.

