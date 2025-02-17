How much salt is too much salt? Doctor explains it’s link with stomach cancer

Salt is a non-negotiable part of any food. While more of it can ruin the taste of a dish, less of it can take the essence away. However, too much salt can do more than just ruining a meal. It can also affect our health in negative ways, leading to severe implications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ninad Katdare, consultant- abdominopelvic surgical oncology – HCG Cancer Centre, Colaba explained the link between salt and stomach cancer. Also read | Want younger-looking, glowing skin? Here’s what you need to know about washing your face with salt water at night "Moderate salt consumption increases the risk of stomach cancer," said Dr. Ninad Katdare.(Pixabay)

How can salt lead to stomach cancer?

Increased salt consumption harms the stomach lining: Salt is capable of irritating and inflaming the stomach lining, leaving it more susceptible to injury.

H. pylori infection: Salt can enhance the impact of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, a bacterium linked to a considerable number of stomach cancers.

Enhanced cell growth: Salt may artificially increase cell growth in the stomach, leading to cancer over time.

How much salt is too much salt?

“Salt intake should be less than 5 g per day, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Moderate salt consumption increases the risk of stomach cancer. Higher risk exists among people who harbor H. pylori infection or have had family history of stomach cancer,” explained Dr. Ninad Katdare.

Tips to reduce salt intake in daily life:

Check food labels: Many packaged foods, like processed meats, canned goods, and snacks, have high salt content.

Cook at home: When you make meals yourself, you can manage how much salt you use. This can help in preventing extra salt consumption.

Use herbs and spices: Instead of relying on salt, enhance your food with natural herbs and spices. This will also ensure that you receive the goodness of the herbs, instead of just a regular diet.

Limit processed foods: They are usually high in salt so do not consume them frequently.

Be cautious with condiments: Items like soy sauce and ketchup can contain a lot of salt.

Other factors to consider:

Risk factors: Other factors that can increase the risk of stomach cancer include salt, smoking, alcohol and a diet low in fruits and vegetables.

Know your risk: If you are concerned about stomach cancer, seek advice from your doctor. Remember since more studies are needed salt intake is always better to be avoided in every meal.

