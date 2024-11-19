Want younger-looking, glowing skin? Here’s what you need to know about washing your face with salt water at night

You're aware of salt's uses in cooking. However, salt is also packed with benefits beyond cooking needs and there are a few surprising ways to use it outside the kitchen. According to a recent post on the health and beauty page, Take Class Super Face, salt can be used in your nighttime skincare routine. Also read | Skincare tips: What to include in your daily diet for always glowing skin? Washing your face with salt water could give you better skin? Find out. (Pexels)

How to wash your face with salt water

In a video about why you should 'wash your face with salt for better skin', certified face fitness trainer Anastasia Burdyug said, “Wash your face with salt to look younger. What do you need? Half a glass of water and two tablespoons of salt. If it is sea salt that is even better. Add it in and mix it right away. With a clean face after you have washed away the makeup, you wash your face with this water.”

She added, “You might have salt particles left on your skin, you dab it all with a towel or a napkin. All of this gets absorbed and then you go to sleep. The first day, it might sting, but by the second day, you won't even feel that sting. And in the morning, you wake up with a fresh face, your pores are tightened, and you look well-rested because the salt has absorbed and stayed overnight. Trust me, try this and you will be amazed at how your face looks in the morning.”

Should you use salt water for better skin?

Washing your face with salt water can have some benefits, but according to Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant in dermatology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, it's not recommended for everyone.

"Salt, particularly sea salt, has been touted in various skincare circles for its purported benefits in treating acne, exfoliating the skin, and improving overall skin appearance. The idea behind using salt on the skin is rooted in its natural antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and exfoliating properties. However, while it may have some positive effects, there are clinical considerations to keep in mind," Dr DM Mahajan says.

While salt has some potential benefits for skin health due to its exfoliating and antiseptic properties, Dr DM Mahajan says it is not universally recommended for all skin types.

"Those with sensitive or dry skin should avoid excessive use. Clinical advice suggests that using salt should be done in moderation, and it should not be a substitute for established skincare treatments. Consulting a dermatologist before incorporating salt into a skincare routine is advisable, particularly for individuals with underlying skin conditions," he says.

Dr DM Mahajan says salt, especially if used in excess, can be overly drying for the skin.

Benefits

1. Exfoliation: Dr DM Mahajan says salt can act as a natural exfoliant, helping to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. This can potentially lead to smoother skin and a reduction in acne breakouts.

2. Antiseptic properties: Salt has mild antibacterial properties that may help prevent the growth of acne-causing bacteria, he adds. This is particularly relevant for those prone to breakouts, as reducing bacterial growth can prevent new blemishes.

3. Skin hydration: Some forms of salt, like Dead Sea salt, are rich in minerals such as magnesium, which, according to Dr DM Mahajan, may help retain moisture and soothe irritated skin.

Risks and considerations

1. Dryness and irritation: Dr DM Mahajan says salt, especially if used in excess, can be overly drying for the skin. It may strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to irritation and exacerbation of conditions like eczema or rosacea. Individuals with sensitive skin should be cautious.

2. Disruption of skin barrier: Prolonged use of salt on the skin may disrupt the skin’s protective barrier, leading to increased sensitivity to environmental pollutants and potential outbreaks of acne, he adds.

3. Not a substitute for medical treatment: While salt may provide temporary benefits, it should not replace medically recommended treatments for skin conditions such as acne or eczema, Dr DM Mahajan says.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.