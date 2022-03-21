How sleeping less could take a toll on heart health; an expert explains

The benefits of a good night's sleep go far beyond feeling fresh and energetic in the morning. It is not without a reason that experts recommend 7-8 hours of quality sleep for maintaining healthy functions of our body. It is especially important for your heart health as the crucial organ requires some deep relaxation after a hectic day. Not providing it adequate rest could raise risk of heart-related ailments. (Also read: How sleeping next to a loved one can improve your well-being)

"When we get normal and adequate sleep, our pulse rate slows and blood pressure drops by 10-20%. The phenomenon is known as nocturnal dipping and it helps our heart to recover from the strain that happens during daytime," says Dr Richa Mittal, Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

How inadequate sleep could lead to heart attack

People who suffer from sleep deprivation could increase their risk of high blood pressure, heart attack and heart failure.

"Inadequate sleep or irregular patterns disrupts this normal cycle of dipping at night and such people are at increased risk of hypertension, irregular heartbeats, heart attack and heart failure," says Dr Mittal.

Sleep deprivation could additionally lead to weight gain, high blood sugar, high cholesterol levels and depression, all of which are also independent risk factors for heart diseases, according to the expert.

In a recent 5-year study conducted by National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) it was found that adults with high day-to-day variable sleeping pattern, having no regular bedtime or wakeup schedule were at more than double the risk of developing cardiovascular disease as compared to ones with regular sleep patterns.

Irregular sleep pattern is a novel and independent risk factor for heart diseases and the study highlights pivotal role of regular sleep pattern in our well-being. Irregular sleep pattern as seen in night shift workers has also been shown to moderately increase the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

"Our body runs on circadian rhythm which is the 24-hour internal body clock that controls the sleep-wake cycle and heart rate, blood pressure, our appetite and few hormones are linked to this cycle, so when a person has a variable sleeping pattern the whole rhythm gets disrupted and leads to a state of ongoing inflammation which makes him/her prone to cardiovascular diseases, obesity and diabetes. Thus, sticking to a regular sleep schedule even on weekends serves as a foundation for a better and healthy heart," says Dr Mittal.

(With inputs from Dr Richa Mittal, Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital)