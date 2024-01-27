 How to address hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone | Health - Hindustan Times
How to address hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Check out these effective tips by skincare experts on how to address hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone

Hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone can be effectively addressed through a comprehensive skincare routine. However, understanding the causes of hyperpigmentation is crucial to take preventative steps.

How to address hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone (Photo by Kalos Skincare/No Revisions on Unsplash)
How to address hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone (Photo by Kalos Skincare/No Revisions on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Andrea Rachel Castelino, Consultant Dermatologist at DermaZeal Clinic in Bangalore, revealed, “Hyperpigmentation can be brought on by a variety of factors, including sunlight (UVA and UVB rays) and dietary deficiencies in iron, vitamin B12, and vitamin D. One typical source of frictional hyperpigmentation is rubbing with nylon scrubs like loofas and pumice stones. Additional contributing causes include melasma, obesity, and hormone abnormalities.”

When it comes to treating hyperpigmentation, prevention is always the key. Dr Andrea Rachel Castelino suggested, “Basic precautions like avoiding frictional hyperpigmentation, protecting oneself from the sun, and maintaining a healthy diet rich in antioxidant-packed foods go a long way. Identifying the cause or trigger for the hyperpigmentation is also highly beneficial.”

She added, “Specific treatments for Hyperpigmentation would depend on how superficial or deep the pigmentation is. If it is superficial pigmentation, a combination of skin-lightening creams prescribed by your dermatologist and chemical peels would suffice, however, if it is deeper then more sophisticated safe, and effective treatments such as the Q-switched Nd: YAG laser would be of great help.”

Adding to the list on tips on how to address hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone, Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit, Founder at ProMed Aesthetics, recommended, “Start with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities without causing irritation. Incorporate products containing vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that brightens the skin and inhibits melanin production.”

She concluded, “Niacinamide, or vitamin B3, helps fade dark spots and improves overall skin texture. Consider using alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic or lactic acid to exfoliate and promote cell turnover, reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation. However, introduce these acids gradually to avoid irritation.”

