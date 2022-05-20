How to exfoliate your skin the right way: Dermat answers

Exfoliation is the process of removing dead cells from the outer layer of the skin. It comes with multiple health benefits as well. It helps in preventing clogged pores in the skin, further leading to lesser breakouts. It also helps in the production of collagen – the most abundant protein in the body which leads to shiny and glowing skin. Collagen also helps in promoting skin elasticity – minimising appearance of fine lines and the chances of sagging. However, exfoliation needs to be done the right way, or it may lead to harm for the skin.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Neha Sharma, Dermatologist and Founder, Estique clinic noted down a few ways to exfoliate the skin in the right way and lead it to a glowing version. "There are different ways of exfoliating your skin. Physical or mechanical exfoliation and chemical exfoliation. Acids and peels do chemical exfoliation whereas facial scrubs form a part of physical exfoliation. Chemical exfoliation uses chemicals to break down surface skin cells. There are certain things that one should keep in mind while starting exfoliation. Beginners should start with gentle exfoliators only once a week. Physical exfoliants should not be used for over a couple of minutes. Chemical exfoliators should only be started under the guidance of a dermatologist,” she laid down the rules of exfoliation.

For dry skin: Physical exfoliation should be done once a week.

For oily skin: For the oily type of skin, both physical and chemical exfoliation works.

For combination type skin: Both physical and chemical exfoliation works for combination type skin as well.

For ageing skin: Chemical exfoliation is preferred for this skin type.

For sensitive skin: The dermatologist said that exfoliation should be avoided completely.

Speaking of the method of exfoliation, Neha Sharma said, "When using a physical exfoliant like face scrub, first thoroughly cleanse using a face wash. Sweep a small amount of the exfoliant onto damp skin using very light pressure to prevent irritation and micro tears in the skin. Don’t skip the lips. Avoid the eye area. If you are a beginner then exfoliate only for 30 seconds. Follow it up with a moisturiser."

In case of the skin turning red, peeling, irritated or inflamed, exfoliation should be avoided. In case of medication or usage of benzoyl peroxide or retinols also, exfoliation should be avoided, recommended the dermat.

