Beauty tips: Skincare routine for your summer wedding

Temperatures are climbing across most of India and if you are planning to get hitched during summer, you have to make every effort to look stunning and exquisite but the increase in sun exposure and perspiration during summers demands additional skincare. In summers, it is critical for brides to protect their skin and if you are clueless or anxious on how to do so, we have got you covered.

We got a few experts on board to spill the beans on some simple but effective ways to look fabulous on your wedding day this summer, irrespective of the sun exposure and perspiration. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic in New Delhi and Dr Shivaani Yadav, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at SAAYA MED in Gurugram, listed the following tips:

1. Stay hydrated - Since its your wedding, you have been filling exhausted because of shopping and other wedding stuff but if you are skipping water, you are dehydrating not only your body but your skin too. Dr BL Jangid advised, “Drink at least 8 glasses of water throughout the day. It will moisturise your skin and make it glow from within in this blazing heat. It also aids in the elimination of toxins from the body and helps in regulating body temperature.”

2. Apply Sunscreen - “UV rays are quite powerful in the summer, causing skin damage. To address this issue, you should begin wearing sunscreen SPF 30 or higher on all exposed areas to protect yourself from both harmful rays and sunburn. Application of a generous amount of sunscreen at regular intervals of two hours will keep your skin protected from the harmful effects of sun. Also, it is crucial to apply sunscreen even indoors. There are good numbers of quality sunscreens providing protection from UVA , UVB AND infra red rays that are easily accessible in the market which you can choose from,” said Dr Shivaani Yadav.

3. Cleanse your face - Summer increases the activity of our oil glands, which is one of the main causes of pimples. To get rid of this issue, you can use a salicyclic acid based foamy or gel cleanser twice daily to eliminate oil and grime. If you have dry skin, you can wash your face twice a day and your skin will be fine. Also, it’s crucial to remove any makeup before going to bed to avoid clogged pores and breakouts. Micellar water works best to do so.

4. Exfoliate your skin - “Mild Exfoliation once a week will keep your skin glowing. It also helps to make your skin healthy by removing dead skin cells. Additionally, it promotes blood circulation, which maintains glow and smoothens the skin. You can use a mild exfoliator that contains alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) which will remove the dead cells gently,” revealed Dr Jangid.

5. Keep yourself moisturised - A moisturiser is similar to a glass of water. Apply a light weight, non comedogenic moisturiser to your skin whenever it is needed. It will keep your skin hydrated and will also maintain your skin’s mechanical barrier to any dirt and superficial infections. If you have an oily skin, you can opt for a gel-based moisturizer.

6. Eat healthy - Healthy eating is crucial to your skin care routine. What you put into your body will eventually show on your skin. A healthy diet will keep your body in good shape and make your skin healthy. Simple modifications such as choosing healthy and fresh food selections, having preservative free food and avoiding junk food binges, will make your skin glow. “Fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables, sprouts, egg whites and a handful of nuts are some of the foods you can include in your diet to achieve that healthy glow. Oral antioxidants like vitamin C and E are also beneficial against the free radical damage to skin,” explained Dr Shivaani Yadav.

7. Don’t stress yourself - Obviously, its your wedding and you want everything perfect but over exhaustion will deteriorate your health. Remember, your sympathetic nervous system produces stress chemicals like cortisol and adrenaline into your body when you are stressed. Cortisol causes your skin glands to produce more oil, which can block pores and trigger acne breakouts. So relax, enjoy every moment and take out some #metime with your best friends and family member.

8. DIY - “Trying home remedies may not be a smart idea because you can't tell what will work and what won't until you know your skin type. However, rose water mists may keep your skin refreshed and nourished. It is best advised not to follow any skin care trends close to your big day,” cautioned Dr Shivaani Yadav.

9. Medifacial and other treatments - We are not against salon facials or treatments but a qualified, board certified dermatologist is the best person to guide you best as per your skin type/ issues and accordingly can advise you the appropriate treatment options that will benefit your skin. If you are someone who can’t follow daily skincare routine, you can opt for various medifacials like hydrafacial, pumpkin peel facial, carbon laser peel, chemical peels etc once every month. It's important to remember that healthy skin enhances every look.

10. Consult a dermatologist - “It might happen that to look good, you can experiment with home remedies, new products, which can do more harm than good. An experienced dermatologist can help you in understanding what exactly your skin needs. He/She can guide you with a correct skincare routine that you can follow for healthy skin,” said Dr Jangid.

Most brides-to-be are ready to indulge in numerous facials and new products in order to appear radiant and gorgeous. However, beauty and skin experts warn that this frequently causes skin irritation and outbreaks while adding that salon facials use distinct solutions containing several components and you may get acne 7-21 days after receiving one.

They insisted that facial waxing should be completely avoided near your wedding day, as it may irritate your skin, cause lumps, redness, burns and breakouts. Apparently, doing less is more as your wedding day approaches.