How to know if you are following a fad diet. Rujuta Diwekar reveals the trick

Rujuta Diwekar often advises her followers to go back to the roots and trust the wisdom of their grandmothers. The celebrity nutritionist regularly shares videos on her social media handles busting myths and spreading useful information about health, nutrition and diseases.

Diwekar recently took to Instagram to share tips on identifying fad diets and urged everyone to not fall into the trap of 'so-called healthy diets' that could make you unhealthy in the long run.

The popular nutritionist says that although the fad diets are sold to us saying that they have been designed in a very scientific way, they actually cause more harm than good as they decrease strength to weight ratio and may lead to ageing in the long run.

Diwekar goes on to reveal three ways to identify if the diet you are following is a fad one or not.

1. Does it single out a single nutrient?

The author of bestseller Indian Superfoods says that many diets advise you to remove carbohydrate, fat or sugar from the meals altogether and ask you to load yourself with protein. She adds that if a diet is terming any food to be good or bad, it may be called a fad diet.

Diwekar says that currently many fad diets term protein and fat as good food and carbohydrates and sugar as bad food.

Urging people to not indulge in 'nutritionism', Diwekar says it can be as destructive as the other 'isms' like racism, ageism, sexism and damages not just a person but society as a whole.

"If a diet tags a food as good and bad, it attacks your common sense and behaves like culture, cuisine and climate have no role to play in our well-being, health and happiness," says Diwekar, adding one should go for sustainable diets instead.

2. Is it indulging in cultural appropriation?

Many diets these days are inspired by Indian culture and the spices and herbs that have been used in India since long. Rujuta says one must be beware of the diets that takes things from our culture but present them in their own style.

They ask you to add turmeric in everything, even pastry and pudding. They ask you to take spices in shots and pills, says Diwekar.

3. Is it asking you to measure everything?

The nutritionist says if a diet asks you to measure weight, food, steps, calories, then the life would be reduced to just a number. She says that a sustainable diet takes into account reason, season, culture. "It allows you to get good night's sleep, it allows you to wake up fresh in the morning, get rid of sugar cravings, allows you to have smooth digestion, exercise regularly and amplify every moment of life," she says.

Hope Rujuta's tips will help you identify these fad diets that are more harmful than beneficial.

