How to ‘look 10 years younger without expensive surgery’ according to an acupuncturist: Doing this 1 thing could...

Did you know having good posture is good for your overall health and looks? According to Dr Nam Lee, a US-based doctor of oriental medicine and an acupuncturist, proper posture can make you feel and look younger; before we look at what science has to say about that, let's take a look at a 5-minute exercise she suggested that could make you appear younger in just 30 days. Also read | How to look younger and youthful, 20 natural anti-aging tips for healthy skin Here's an exercise you can do to look younger naturally, as per Dr Nam Lee. (Representative picture: Pexels)

Why having a proper posture matters

In her recent Instagram post 'One thing will make you look 10 years younger,' Dr Nam Lee said, “Do you want to look 10 years younger without any expensive surgery or exotic medication? I have an idea. You may know me as a doctor in traditional Chinese medicine, but I am also a posture trainer.”

She added, “There's a study in which they divide people in half. Half of the people put their hands in the front; half of the people put their hands in the back. Then they (the researchers) noticed after checking their brains, via a machine called EEG, that their brain reacts differently, depending on how they position their hands. So, if you have a proper posture, it influences your brain. Do you notice all the people that always bend forward, and we think that they are old? But the truth is ageing brain makes a postural change; these people bend more forward.”

Dr Nam Lee then said, “If you want your brain to keep healthy, young and sharp, and function better, for you to look good, then you have to have a better posture. First, what you are going to do is put your hands behind your back, as those in the study did, but at the same time, you are going to massage the acupressure point (shows on her lower back). So, when you touch your back and where your middle finger goes, this is the lumbar spine (shows on her lower back). You put your three fingers down, and then there's a big bone, this is called the sacrum. Use your thumb and then massage this part, and then you come back. Do that for 5 minutes, for the next 30 days, and everybody is going to say 'You look young'.”

Her caption read, “Want to stay youthful and boost your brain function? Maintaining postural health is key! Try this simple practice: keep your hands tied behind your back for 5 minutes a day for the next 30 days. It’s all about promoting better posture and mental clarity. Who's in for this 30-day challenge?”

The impact of body posture on brain

There may be mental health benefits of proper posture, according to various studies. In her video, Dr Nam Lee mentioned a 2020 study that was published in the medical journal PubMed. The study found that tying the hands behind the back (leading to an improper posture) had detrimental effects on sensorimotor perceptual tasks.

A 2017 study published in the medical journal PubMed suggests that upright posture can help increase positive affect, decrease negative self-focus, and reduce fatigue in people with mild-to-moderate depression.

Moreover, a 2018 study published in the medical journal PubMed found that adopting an expansive posture may also improve body-related emotions, including body image satisfaction.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.