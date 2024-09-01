HIFU, or High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, is a non-invasive cosmetic treatment that has gained popularity in recent years for its ability to lift and tighten the skin without surgery. How exactly does this technology work and what makes it an effective anti-ageing solution? Let's take a closer look. Secret to youthful skin: Here's how HIFU is revolutionising anti-ageing without surgery (Photo by Dermaclara)

The Science Behind HIFU

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geeta Mehra Fazalbhoy, Dermatologist at Skin and You Clinic in Mumbai, explained, “HIFU uses focused ultrasound energy to target the deeper layers of the skin and underlying tissues. Unlike traditional ultrasound, which uses lower-intensity waves, HIFU devices emit high-intensity ultrasound waves that can penetrate the skin and reach the foundational layer known as the SMAS (superficial musculoaponeurotic system).”

She elaborated, “When the HIFU waves reach the SMAS, they create targeted thermal and mechanical effects that stimulate the body's natural healing response. Specifically, the focused ultrasound energy causes controlled injuries (Micro Thermal Zones) in the deeper skin layers, which in turn triggers the production of new collagen and elastin fibers. This collagen and elastin production results in a gradual tightening and lifting of the skin over the following weeks.”

According to Dr Geeta Mehra Fazalbhoy, as the skin becomes firmer and suppler, visible signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles and sagging begin to diminish. She revealed, “One such device Ultracel Q+, from Jeisys, South Korea is an innovative HIFU customisable to address both face and body. LinearFirm is the world’s first HIFU cartridge with a bulk heating effect by linear irradiation. It is used to treat various areas of the face and neck to reduce sagging skin and wrinkles. It can also be used on other parts of the body.”

Some of the advantages of HIFU ultracel Q+ for skin tightening and lifting include non-invasiveness, minimal downtime and long-lasting results. Dr Geeta Mehra Fazalbhoy gushed, “It also has linear technology to achieve a skin-brightening effect and fat reduction on top of the non-surgical lifting and tightening effect. It benefits in double chin jowl reduction, under eye bags reduction, 1.5 mm depth cartridge helps in texture and tone improvement, 3 mm is for collagen generation and 4.5 mm helps in lifted and contoured jawline shaping.”

The HIFU Treatment Process

Dr Geeta Mehra Fazalbhoy informed that HIFU treatments are typically performed in a clinical setting by a licensed practitioner where the process generally involves the following steps -

1. Consultation: You'll meet with the practitioner to discuss your aesthetic goals and have your skin evaluated to ensure HIFU is the right treatment for you.

2. Skin Mapping: The treatment area is mapped out, and the practitioner uses a special HIFU device to precisely target the deeper skin layers that need to be addressed.

3. Treatment: The HIFU device is gently moved across the skin, delivering the focused ultrasound energy in a pre-determined pattern. You may feel a slight warming sensation or mild discomfort, but the treatment is generally well-tolerated.

4. Recovery: There is little to no downtime after a HIFU treatment. You may experience some redness or tenderness in the treated area but this usually subsides within a few hours.

5. Results: The collagen-boosting effects of HIFU take time to develop, with the full results typically visible within 2-3 months. In HIFU like Ultracel A+, many patients report a visible lifting and tightening of the skin, as well as a more youthful, rejuvenated appearance.

The Benefits of HIFU

In addition to its non-invasive nature, Dr Geeta Mehra Fazalbhoy highlighted that HIFU offers several other benefits that make it an attractive anti-ageing solution:

Targets deep skin layers for long-lasting results

Stimulates natural collagen production for gradual improvement

Can be used on the face, neck, and body

Requires no incisions, anesthesia, or recovery time

Delivers consistent, reproducible results

Overall, HIFU provides a unique way to combat the visible signs of ageing without the risks and downtime associated with surgical procedures. By harnessing the power of focused ultrasound, this innovative technology allows you to achieve a more youthful, rejuvenated appearance from the inside out.