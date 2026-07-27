How to recognise head and neck cancer? Oncologist Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra shares early warning signs

Head and neck cancers are among the few cancers where early warning signs are often visible. According to surgical oncologist Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, when detected at an early stage, these cancers are highly treatable.

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Unfortunately, many of the initial symptoms are subtle and are frequently mistaken for common, non-serious conditions, leading to delays in diagnosis. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Malhotra shared three such symptoms and explained how early detection benefits treatment.

1. Persistent mouth ulcers

Most mouth ulcers are harmless and may result from nutritional deficiencies, acid reflux, poor oral hygiene, or irritation from ill-fitting dentures. They usually heal with appropriate treatment.

However, an ulcer that does not heal within two to three weeks despite medical management should never be ignored. “Such persistent, non-healing ulcers require prompt evaluation and a tissue biopsy, as they may represent a pre-cancerous lesion or an early-stage oral cancer,” noted Dr Malhotra.

2. Hoarseness that does not improve

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{{^usCountry}} A temporary change in voice is common during infections, but persistent hoarseness, particularly in smokers or tobacco users, that does not improve after appropriate treatment warrants further evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A temporary change in voice is common during infections, but persistent hoarseness, particularly in smokers or tobacco users, that does not improve after appropriate treatment warrants further evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the oncologist, “A laryngoscopic examination can help detect early cancers of the larynx or throat, when treatment outcomes are often highly successful.”

3. Lump in the neck

Feeling a lump in the neck is a comparatively later symptom of neck cancer.

A neck lump is one of the most noticeable symptoms of head and neck cancer, but it is often a late sign rather than an early one.

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As Dr Malhotra explained, “In many cases, a lump in the neck indicates that the cancer has already spread to the lymph nodes, which typically corresponds to Stage 3 disease or beyond.”

“By the time a neck lump develops, the primary tumour has usually been present for some time. This is why relying on a neck lump as the first warning sign can result in delayed treatment,” he cautioned.

Early detection enables better treatment

While cancer is one of the more serious health conditions that can be diagnosed, advances in robotic and laser-assisted surgery have significantly improved the treatment of early head and neck cancers, assured Dr Malhotra.

“These minimally invasive techniques can effectively remove tumours while preserving vital functions such as speech and swallowing, offering patients excellent functional and oncological outcomes,” he explained.

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As per the oncologist, the key message is simple: “Don't wait for a neck lump. A persistent mouth ulcer or hoarseness that does not resolve with treatment may be an earlier and far more treatable warning sign. Seeking a timely medical evaluation can make all the difference.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, MBBS, MS, is the Director of Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. He has over 21 years of clinical experience.