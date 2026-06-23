Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan shares inspiring workout videos to show how she stays fit in her 70s: Watch

Apart from his acting and incredible moves on the dance floor, the Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, is also known for leading a fit and healthy lifestyle. And it seems the love of fitness extends to his family, too. On June 22, the actor's mother, Pinkie Roshan, shared a bunch of videos on Instagram showcasing how she works out at the gym.

Hrithik Roshan's mom works out to build strength and stay happy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | 63-year-old actor Anita Raj’s vintage 1989 workout cassette launch video takes internet by storm: 'Still the fittest'

“My feel-best part of a day…Connect the three HHH: head, heart, and hand, and you will be balanced. Keep the HHH practice. Just trust me and trust yourself,” Pinkie Roshan wrote, posting the video online. Here's a breakdown of all the exercises she did.

Inside Pinkie Roshan's workout routine

The first exercise Hrithik's mother, who is in her early 70s, did in the clip is called the dumbbell front squat. For this exercise, she placed the dumbbells on her shoulders and did squats. To make the exercise more age-friendly and reduce pressure on her joints, Pinkie kept a bench for her to sit on when she lowered her body.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She did courtesy lunges for the second exercise. To do this workout, standing shoulder-width apart, she took a step backwards and placed her left foot behind and to the outside of the right leg, both knees bent at 90 degrees. This exercise helps build power and strength in the quads, glutes, and hips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She did courtesy lunges for the second exercise. To do this workout, standing shoulder-width apart, she took a step backwards and placed her left foot behind and to the outside of the right leg, both knees bent at 90 degrees. This exercise helps build power and strength in the quads, glutes, and hips. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The third exercise she did is called the dumbbell shoulder press, a staple move for building powerful, well-rounded delts and shoulders that look and feel strong. For the workout, she placed the dumbbell on her shoulders and, in alternating movements, raised it over her head.

For the fourth routine, Pinkie Roshan practised bent-over kettlebell rows, in which one pulls the kettlebell up to the side of the torso, keeping the elbows close to the body, with bent knees and a straight back. However, to make the workout age-appropriate, she placed the dumbbells on the floor, with one foot at the back for support. Lastly, she also did an elbow plank during the routine.

Why is it important to exercise, lift weights in old age?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the NHS, older adults should engage in some form of physical activity every day. It can help to improve their health and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Moreover, lifting weights can help maintain quality of life, improve sleep quality and mental health, enhance physical function, and reduce falls.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON