63-year-old actor Anita Raj’s vintage 1989 workout cassette launch video takes internet by storm: 'Still the fittest'

Fitness trends come and go, but true discipline stands the test of time. Lehren took to Instagram on June 22 to share a nostalgic throwback video from their archives, capturing an event from 1989: the launch of Keep Fit With Anita Raj, marketed at the time as 'India's first yoga cassette'. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned Inside Anita Raj’s 1989 ‘yoga cassette’ launch: leg warmers, high kicks, 80s aerobics. At 63, fans call her ‘still the fittest’ after the video resurfaces. (Instagram/ Anita Raj)

What the archival video shows The archival footage sparked widespread admiration for actor Anita Raj, who remains a fitness icon at 63. The clip opened with an energetic snippet of Anita from the fitness video itself, looking radiant in a classic 80s red leotard, black tights, and colourful leg warmers.

The narrator declared: “Sehat aur tandurusti, yoga ke zariye, Anita Raj se seekhiye (Learn health and fitness, through yoga, from Anita Raj).” The voiceover continued: "Hindustan ka pehla yoga video cassette (India's first yoga video cassette): Keep Fit With Anita Raj."

The video then transitioned to the glitzy, late-night outdoor launch party held in 1989. The venue, beautifully decorated with string lights, hosted a plethora of Bollywood personalities of the era. Among the attendees captured on camera were actors Aditya Pancholi and Mazhar Khan. The climax of the event featured Anita Raj arriving on stage in a traditional blue suit to officially unveil the tape.

The narrator added a touch of lighthearted humour to the footage, saying: "Keep Fit With Anita Raj ka cassette ka cover kholne mein Anita Raj ko kaafi pareshani ho rahi hai. Aakhir, BK Chawla ne Anita ki mushkil aasaan kar di (Anita Raj is facing quite a bit of trouble opening the cover of the cassette. Finally, BK Chawla made it easy for her)."

Once the plastic wrap was off, a smiling Anita proudly held up the physical cassette for the cameras, followed by a montage of her performing high-energy high-kicks, stretches, crunches, and leg raises on an exercise mat.