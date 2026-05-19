93-year-old grandfather proves fitness has no expiration date, refuses to slow down at the gym: From push-ups to squats

A May 18 Instagram video shared by his grandson, celebrity trainer and The Tribe India co-founder Karan Sawhney , captures the duo side by side in a modern gym. Still, it isn't the young trainer stealing the spotlight — it’s the patriarch of Indian fitness showing off his impeccable form.

In a world obsessed with the latest fitness fads, 93-year-old Madhukar Talwalkar is reminding everyone that the secret to longevity is remarkably simple: consistency. Also read | 65-year-old grandmother from Ahmedabad lives up to her Gujarat’s 'fittest' title

In the May 12 video, he reminisced about his days as a personal trainer to Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, as well as Anil Kapoor, and the Deol family. "I used to go to their homes as a personal trainer," he shared, noting that he even trained veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan during his career.

Madhukar Talwalkar isn't just any fitness enthusiast; he is a titan of the industry. Having founded the Talwalkars gym chain — which dates back to 1932 — he has spent nearly a century shaping the bodies of India's elite.

The video showcases Madhukar Talwalkar performing push-ups with a level of grit and stability that would humble many half his age. Far from just a photo op, the movement is part of a rigorous daily routine. In a May 12 Instagram post, Karan shared his grandfather’s daily ‘legendary’ routine: strength training with pull-ups, push-ups, and squats, Sudoku each morning for mental sharpness, plus a clean diet, reading, and disciplined prayer.

The science of ageing While the latest gym video is undeniably heartwarming, it also highlights a critical health reality. For seniors, exercise isn't about vanity; it’s about survival and independence. After age 65, the body naturally loses muscle mass, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Resistance training, such as the push-ups shown in the video, is the primary way to combat this decline, ensuring seniors maintain the strength needed for daily tasks, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Weight-bearing exercises help maintain bone density, drastically reducing the risk of life-altering falls and fractures. The combination of physical movement and cognitive challenges (like Madhukar Talwalkar's Sudoku habit) is a proven 'fountain of youth' for brain health.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that adults over 65 engage in at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, supplemented by muscle-strengthening exercises at least twice a week. Madhukar Talwalkar’s workout serves as a living blueprint for these guidelines. By staying active, he isn't just adding years to his life; he's adding life to his years.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.