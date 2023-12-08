Hydration to sleep; 5 lifestyle changes that help with fat loss

When it comes to long-term wellness and sustained weight loss, shedding pounds isn't enough. Fat loss, where you devise strategies to eliminate fat from the body, in a healthy way is recommended by fitness and nutrition experts over water or muscle loss that's temporary and even unhealthy. Many diets focus on weight loss and not fat loss, which means all your hard work could prove to be futile. One can achieve fat loss by focussing on a protein-rich diet, exercising regularly, and following a nutrient-rich diet. The trick to a sustained fat loss is consuming whole-grain foods and high fibre foods in your diet. Seasonal leafy green vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats help you to achieve this kind of weight loss. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 20: Weight loss to cholesterol control; amazing benefits of cumin seeds)

Fat loss, where you devise strategies to eliminate fat from the body, in a healthy way is recommended by fitness and nutrition experts over water or muscle loss that's temporary and even unhealthy.(Unsplash)

Jashan Vij, Health and Fat Loss Coach shares 5 tips and tricks to achieve fat loss.

From ensuring proper hydration to getting adequate sleep, it is important to incorporate some essential lifestyle changes to support your metabolic processes and achieve overall well-being. Alongside hydration, here are five key lifestyle changes that can aid in fat loss.

1. Hydration before sleep

Drinking water before bedtime can help with overall hydration, but it's important not to consume excessive amounts to avoid disturbances during the night. Proper hydration can support your body's metabolic processes.

2. Balanced diet

Consume a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods. Focus on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. This provides essential nutrients while helping to control overall calorie intake. Reduce your intake of processed foods and added sugars. These can contribute to excess calorie consumption and may not provide the nutrients your body needs.

3. Stay active throughout the day

Incorporate both aerobic exercises (such as walking, running, or cycling) and strength training into your daily routine. Exercise helps burn calories, build muscle, and improve overall metabolism. Small movements throughout the day can contribute to overall calorie expenditure.

4. Adequate sleep

Ensure you get enough quality sleep. Lack of sleep can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to increased feelings of hunger and potentially influencing weight gain. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

5. Stress management

Chronic stress can lead to increased cortisol levels, which may contribute to weight gain, especially around the abdominal area. Practice stress-reducing activities such as meditation, deep breathing, yoga, or hobbies that help you relax.

