'I'm too young for cancer': Jaipur oncologist explains how this mindset can delay diagnosis and affect outcomes

The “I’m too young for cancer” mindset continues to fuel the misconception that cancer is a disease that only affects older adults. While advancing age remains a significant risk factor, doctors are increasingly diagnosing cancers in younger individuals, including those in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Delayed cancer diagnosis can compromise treatment and survival rates. (Pexels )

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Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Anand Mohan, Consultant, Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, sheds light on the rising incidence of early-onset cancers and the warning signs young adults should not ignore. (Also read: Is your ‘healthy’ food actually harming your gut? Doctor explains why wellness foods may cause bloating and discomfort )

Why young adults often ignore cancer warning signs

According to Dr Mohan, the widespread belief that one is "too young for cancer" is one of the biggest reasons symptoms often go unnoticed until the disease has progressed.

"The thought of 'I'm too young for cancer' is so deeply ingrained that many people tend to ignore symptoms or explain them away as stress, lifestyle changes, infections, or temporary health issues. As a result, cancers are often detected only at a much later stage, when treatment becomes more complex," he says.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Mohan explains that younger adults frequently dismiss warning signs because they believe cancer is unlikely at their age. “Many people resort to self-medication or delay consulting a doctor because they assume cancer is out of the question. Symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, changes in bowel habits, a long-lasting cough, unusual bleeding, difficulty swallowing, or the presence of a lump should never be ignored. If these symptoms persist, recur frequently, or have no clear explanation, they warrant medical evaluation regardless of age.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Mohan explains that younger adults frequently dismiss warning signs because they believe cancer is unlikely at their age. “Many people resort to self-medication or delay consulting a doctor because they assume cancer is out of the question. Symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, changes in bowel habits, a long-lasting cough, unusual bleeding, difficulty swallowing, or the presence of a lump should never be ignored. If these symptoms persist, recur frequently, or have no clear explanation, they warrant medical evaluation regardless of age.” {{/usCountry}}

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Delayed cancer diagnosis can worsen treatment outcomes, as advanced-stage cancers are less treatable. (Freepik)

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He warns that delayed diagnosis can significantly affect treatment outcomes. "When symptoms are ignored for weeks or months, cancers may be diagnosed at more advanced stages. Early-stage cancers are generally more treatable and are associated with better survival rates. Delayed diagnosis often limits treatment options and can adversely affect prognosis."

Why cancer cases are rising among younger adults

Discussing the rising incidence of cancer among younger adults, Dr Mohan points to a combination of lifestyle, environmental, and genetic factors. "Physical inactivity, obesity, unhealthy dietary habits, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, environmental exposures, inherited genetic predisposition, and chronic stress are all contributing factors. Globally, cancers such as colorectal, breast, thyroid, testicular, and cervical cancers are increasingly being reported in younger age groups."

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He emphasises that cancer does not always behave according to age-related expectations. "Cancer doesn't always behave according to someone's age. The key message is simple: no one is too young to pay attention to their health. Young adults should move away from the mindset of 'I am too young to get cancer' and instead embrace the belief that 'I can never be too young to take care of my health.' Awareness, timely medical consultation, and early diagnosis remain our most powerful tools for improving outcomes and saving lives."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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