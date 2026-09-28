‘I lost 50% of my hair’: Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr Neera Nathan shares habits that helped her manage hair loss

Hair fall can be particularly distressing when shedding becomes persistent or leads to visible thinning. Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr Neera Nathan has opened up about her own experience with hair loss, revealing the routine and habits that helped her manage it.

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In an Instagram post shared on September 11, Dr Nathan, who specialises in hair disorders, said she had ‘lost 50 percent’ of her hair several years ago and was diagnosed with chronic telogen effluvium and androgenetic alopecia. Sharing the habits that helped her, she stressed that consistency is key. (Also read: Harvard-trained psychiatrist says ‘there is no such thing as reality’: Explains how core beliefs shape our perception )

From anti-dandruff shampoo to minoxidil

One of the habits Dr Nathan highlighted was using an anti-dandruff shampoo twice a week. She said this was part of her routine to help reduce hair fall. She also recommended using a hair mask once a week to help repair the lengths and prevent breakage, applying it from the mid-lengths to the ends after shampooing and leaving it on briefly before rinsing.

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{{^usCountry}} When it comes to products targeting hair growth, Dr Nathan highlighted minoxidil as an established option. “Nothing better OTC than minoxidil,” she wrote, adding that she applies 5 percent minoxidil foam at night and directly to the scalp. She also noted that foam works better for her because it allows for more precise application. However, minoxidil is not suitable for everyone, and the cause of hair loss matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it comes to products targeting hair growth, Dr Nathan highlighted minoxidil as an established option. “Nothing better OTC than minoxidil,” she wrote, adding that she applies 5 percent minoxidil foam at night and directly to the scalp. She also noted that foam works better for her because it allows for more precise application. However, minoxidil is not suitable for everyone, and the cause of hair loss matters. {{/usCountry}}

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LED and laser therapy

Dr Nathan also included LED or low-level laser therapy in her routine, saying she uses an LED/laser helmet or comb several times a week. She reveals she has used ‘serums with peptides/caffeine, microneedling and low-level laser therapy’ to help maintain hair growth.

While at-home light-based devices are increasingly available, their effectiveness can vary depending on the device and the type of hair loss. They should not be considered a replacement for a proper diagnosis or dermatologist-prescribed treatment.

Don’t overlook protein, iron and vitamin D

Dr Nathan also emphasised the importance of nutrition. “Eating enough protein!” was one of the habits listed in her post, along with maintaining a well-balanced diet.

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She also suggested checking blood levels for deficiencies such as low vitamin D and iron, noting that supplementation can help improve hair density when someone is deficient. However, supplements are not necessarily beneficial for everyone and should ideally be taken when a deficiency has been identified.

Heat protection is important

Hair loss is not always caused by shedding from the scalp. Breakage can also make hair appear thinner and less dense. Dr Nathan therefore stressed the importance of never skipping heat protection before using heated styling tools.

A weekly hair mask, conditioner and heat protection can help protect the lengths from damage, but these measures address breakage and hair quality rather than the underlying causes of conditions such as androgenetic alopecia.

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Perhaps the most important point in Dr Nathan’s routine was consistency. She advised picking a routine and sticking with it for at least three to six months rather than constantly switching products. “Consistency is key,” she wrote, adding that it took her ‘a year’ before she really started seeing results.

Dr Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS, is a dermatologist and laser researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. She is also part of the teaching faculty at Harvard Medical School, where she contributes to medical student and dermatology resident education.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.