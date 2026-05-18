IAS officer from Rajasthan gets honest about fitness journey post baby: 'Pregnancy tested my strength, changed my body'

It’s a common misconception that fitness takes a back seat once motherhood begins. However, IAS officer Pari Bishnoi is proving that while the journey is challenging, it is incredibly rewarding. Also read | Want to lose pregnancy weight? Gynaecologist reveals 5 ‘simple, realistic’ tips to shed some kilos after childbirth

Pari Bishnoi documented her year-long journey from pregnancy to post-partum recovery, highlighting that the path to strength is rarely a straight line. (Instagram/ pari.bishnoii)

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The 30-year-old IAS officer, who hails from Rajasthan, took to Instagram in November 2025 to share an intimate look at her postpartum fitness journey, offering a dose of 'real talk' about the physical and mental hurdles of returning to the gym after childbirth.

Pari’s fitness journey

Pari, who welcomed her child in February 2024, posted a montage of her workouts spanning her pregnancy and post-partum recovery. The video highlights her performing a variety of exercises, including bench presses, lat pulldowns, kettlebell deadlifts, cable rows, stability ball exercises and floor-based leg reaches. It also includes heartwarming clips of her performing squats while safely holding her daughter.

The text on the video provides a candid look at Pari's struggle. She admitted, "There were days I could barely lift myself," and noted that "weights felt impossible" as she navigated a body she didn’t quite recognise. Despite a lack of motivation at times, she highlighted the importance of showing up, saying that while her daughter was once her reason to 'slow down', she is now her 'reason to rise'.

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{{^usCountry}} In her caption, Pari summarised the transformation: “Pregnancy tested my strength. It changed my body, changed my perspective. Motherhood reshaped my heart. It stretched my limit. And I’ve never felt this strong!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her caption, Pari summarised the transformation: “Pregnancy tested my strength. It changed my body, changed my perspective. Motherhood reshaped my heart. It stretched my limit. And I’ve never felt this strong!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fitness for new moms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fitness for new moms {{/usCountry}}

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While Pari’s journey is inspiring, experts say that returning to exercise after delivery should be a gradual process. Her experience serves as a powerful reminder that 'bouncing back' isn't about rushing to a pre-pregnancy weight, but about reclaiming strength and embracing the new version of yourself that motherhood creates.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Priya Singh, women’s health physiotherapist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, explained in a 2024 interview to HT Lifestyle that the body undergoes massive shifts during pregnancy that require time to reverse. She shared that staying active during pregnancy makes the post-partum journey easier by maintaining baseline stamina and muscle strength.

Priya Singh added that the goal should be building a ‘strong system’ rather than chasing immediate weight loss. "Weight loss is the byproduct of lifestyle, eating habits, consistency, and patience," she said.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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