I'd rather die at home: Salma Hayek remembers near-fatal battle with Covid-19

Hollywood siren and Frida fame actor Salma Hayek recently revealed that she secretly battled a severe case of Covid-19 in 2020 and was even urged to go to the hospital to receive treatment and that she continues to suffer from long-term effects of the coronavirus till date. In an interview with Variety, the 54-year-old Mexican star revealed that she spent most of 2020 recovering from a near-fatal case of Covid-19 and spent around seven weeks alone in isolation.

The outlet said Salma Hayek, mother to 13-year-old daughter Valentina, quarantined in a room in her house for about seven weeks and was even put on oxygen at one point. She said, "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'" While keeping her diagnosis private, last November, Hayek posted on social media a video montage showing her getting tested for the coronavirus several times.

Sadly, she still suffers side effects from Covid-19. Variety reported that Hayek still hasn't fully regained her energy since her diagnosis. However, she recently returned to work to film House of Gucci, which is inspired by the true story of the murder conspiracy of luxury fashion brand Gucci's heir, Maurizio Gucci. In the movie, Hayek plays the role of Pina Auriemma, a clairvoyant friend of Patrizia Reggiani (portrayed by Lady Gaga), dubbed the Black Widow and who served 18 years in an Italian prison for orchestrating the 1995 murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), an heir to the Gucci fashion empire. The film is set to release this fall.

In the Variety interview, Salma also opened up about her 2017 article in The New York Times where she detailed being bullied and sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. She said, "It was so hard because I chose not to be a victim even though I was a victim. I had to convince myself that I’m a fighter and above all else, a survivor. When all this happened with the Harvey story, I didn’t know that it happened to so many women. I went into such a depression for months. It really took an army of women to make me see I was true survivor, and a true fighter."

She went on, "When I wrote it, I didn’t even know if I was really going to show it to anyone. I kept saying, “Who wants to hear my story? Why am I giving myself self-importance?” They had been asking me for it from the beginning, but I put it down on paper just for me."

Opening up about how she got out of that depression, Salma said, "I think the support of my husband (François-Henri Pinault) throughout the entire thing was very important. Although he was shocked that I didn’t tell him the details of what I had gone through, and he was upset that I didn’t tell him and that we were around [Weinstein], he was amazing. A lot of people were upset with me. Friends were upset with me that I didn’t tell them what really happened. Then I thought, I have to do it. Afterwards, a lot of people wrote to me. A lot from the industry said, “This happened to me.”"

Meanwhile, Salma will also be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which she shot in 2019 and will be released on June 16. Then, in November, she will also be seen in Marvel's Eternals', another movie she filmed before the pandemic broke out.