Keeping workers protected from the deleterious effects of heat stress is critical to maintaining high employee productivity levels and several organisations are now beginning to realise the impact climate change is having on their employees and are now reaching out for guidance and appropriate medical direction on this. Understanding the impact of heat stress on individuals in various work settings is vital for implementing appropriate measures to mitigate its effects and ensure optimal performance and well-being. Impact of heat stress on productivity and work, health and safety rules to protect employees (Photo by Elisa Ventur on Unsplash)

Who is most vulnerable?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr KV Harish, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), Senior Consultant at Fortis Hospital in Bangalore and Consultant Physician, Diabetologist and Clinical Cardiologist at Hansaa Healthcare, shared, “Elevated temperatures pose risks to various segments of the population, with infants, children up to the age of four, and adults above 65 years being particularly vulnerable to heat strokes and other heat-related conditions.”

He added, “Individuals with specific health conditions such as hyperthyroidism, diabetes, hypertension, cardiac illness, renal disease and liver disorders, as well as those taking diuretics or beta-blockers, face increased susceptibility to heat-related impacts. Furthermore, individuals working in environments involving furnaces, kitchens, mines and physically demanding occupations, including athletes, long-distance runners and marathon participants, are also at higher risk. Awareness of these vulnerable groups is crucial for implementing appropriate preventive measures during periods of elevated temperatures.”

Impact of heat stress on productivity and work:

Dr KV Harish explained, “Heat stress occurs when the body temperature exceeds 104°F, leading to symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, irritability, confusion, dehydration, nausea, and vomiting. These symptoms are a result of the body's response to elevated temperatures, and they can significantly impair both physical and mental functioning. Individuals working in industries, engaging in manual labour, operating machinery, involved in construction work, or relying on intellectual skills are particularly susceptible to experiencing these symptoms due to their occupational demands.”

Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director at Indian Subcontinent – International SOS, elaborated, “I always advise organisations to have a Heat Stress Management Plan that addresses employees’ informational needs, creates awareness about mitigation measures, emphasizes hydration and builds work-rest schedules for employees handling light, medium and heavy workloads. This contributes greatly to employee morale, comfort and ultimately, enhances productivity. Providing air-conditioning, adequate air circulation and ensuring the use of PPEs and appropriate clothing are essential. Training of managers and employees on recognizing early signs of heat illnesses can prevent unfavourable outcomes among workers exposed to higher temperatures.”

Dr Vikram Vora revealed, “Studies done over the last century have all shown that high temperatures reduce output and make workers prone to workplace errors. In high-risk industries, this could lead to fatal outcomes. Hence, employees themselves need to remain aware and keep themselves informed about heat waves and extreme temperatures. This will help them in monitoring themselves and co-workers for early signs of discomfort. Reporting any such cases to the supervisor/manager is necessary. Employees should stay hydrated by consuming plenty of water and electrolytes. They should wear appropriate PPEs like helmets/hats/sunglasses. Most importantly, seeking immediate medical attention in case of discomfort can be life-saving.”

Health and safety rules designed to protect people at work:

Dr Vikram Vora recommended -

Assess the risk to your workforce early and plan accordingly. For outdoor workers, frequent water breaks must be availed. Drink a minimum of one cup of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor work. Adhere to the company’s work-rest schedule specific to your job profile, which is designed to prevent injury and illness. Ensure training of every worker on recognition of and response to heat stress. Monitor temperature and humidity several times a day and deploy additional control measures as required. Provide cooling aids – air-conditioners, fans, mist sprays etc and ensure adequate ventilation and air circulation. Help vulnerable workers to acclimatise to the heat – this may include new workers and even those returning after leaves of absence.