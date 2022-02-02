In Tamil Nadu, Milind Soman took a break before lunch to do this...

Milind Soman believes that no excuse is good enough to skip his fitness routine. The actor, who is a model and a fitness enthusiast, keeps setting the benchmark higher for us with every fitness video and picture that he shares on his Instagram profile. Milind loves his fitness as much as he loves indulging into lip-smacking food. The actor also knows how to strike the right balance between his love for food and his love for fitness through intense workouts.

Milind Soman is currently in Tamil Nadu for a shooting schedule of one of his upcoming projects. The actor, a day back, was shooting near to Aliyar Dam in Tamil Nadu when he felt the need of performing his daily single set of pushups. Hence, before indulging into his lunch for the day, the actor took a short break and found a quaint place near to his shooting arena and performed his fitness routine. Considering the heat of the area at the moment, the actor could perform only 45 pushups, even though he was trying to reach for his daily goal of 60 pushups.

Milind shared a video of himself performing his fitness routine on his Instagram profile. Dressed in a blue tee shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, Milind can be seen engrossed in his routine. In a separate picture, Milind shared a glimpse of his lunch which he relished after his exercise. It was chapati and chana on a banana leaf. "At a shoot near Aliyar dam, Pollachi, Tamil Nadu! Took a 60 sec break before lunch to do my daily single set of pushups. Was going for 50 but managed only 45, must be the heat," Milind wrote.

Pushups help in building upper body strength, mainly the triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. When performed regularly, it also helps in strengthening the lower body and the core muscles.