In the middle of cycling from Mumbai to Delhi, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar did this...

Milind Soman is currently covering the long distance from Mumbai to Delhi, all on cycle. But, in the middle of it all, he did not forget to involve himself in the things which he really loves doing – running. The supermodel turned actor turned fitness enthusiast swears by running, cycling, high intensity workouts and all things fitness.

Milind Soman is cycling from Mumbai to Delhi as a part of the initiative that addresses the vehicular pollution caused on a daily basis and is a grave concern for the environment. With this initiative, Milind Soman intends to find the alternatives that can be used as transportation, which are nature-friendly and are good for the health as well. Crewing for this cycling marathon is none other than his wife Ankita Konwar.

Ankita keeps sharing updates about Milind's cycling initiative on her Instagram profile. Even though she loves being on the road, beside Milind, in her running shoes, she is happy to crew for husband as of now. However, she also scooped time out once in a while for a quick run. On Monday, Milind and Ankita took a pitstop from the cycling initiative and did a quick run of 21 kilometers together – because, " biggest challenge always is to fit what is necessary into your busy schedule."

Milind shared a picture of himself with Ankita where they can be seen caught in action in the middle of their run. "21k yesterday with Ankita Konwar to complete the Virtual Singapore Marathon, all during the cycling green ride to Delhi, riding almost 8-9hours a day," read an excerpt of his post. He also added these hashtags to his picture - #health, #happiness, #love and #life. Take a look at their picture here:

Running comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the muscles and the bones of the body. It also helps in improving the cardiovascular health and burning the extra fat from the body.

