Milind Soman cycles 1000km from Mumbai to Delhi, proves he can do anything: Ankita Konwar reacts

Actor and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman has proven again and again that age is just a number. The 56-year-old never shies away from taking a difficult challenge. On Independence Day this year, the star had wowed netizens by running from Mumbai to Gujarat and covering more than 400km. Now, the star has taken up another challenge, in which he is cycling from Mumbai to Delhi, covering over 1000 km. Yes, you read that right.

Milind took to Instagram and shared a video of himself cycling towards Delhi on his bicycle. He captioned the clip, "1000 kms to Delhi," and used hashtags such as #reels, #cycling, #health and #happiness. Milind travelled over 75 km on an electric scooter to Vadodara, and from there, he has been cycling to reach Delhi.

The video shows an elated Milind riding his bicycle to cover the distance with a smile on his face and wearing all his cycling gear. Scroll ahead to watch the video and get yourself the right kind of fitness motivation this weekend.

Take a look at Milind's post:

Milind video garnered several likes and comments from his followers. His wife, Ankita Konwar, a fitness enthusiast, shared Milind's clip on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Because running from Delhi to Mumbai wasn't enough for this crazy husband of mine! Now he's cycling from Mumbai to Delhi."

Screenshot of Ankita Konwar's Instagram story.

Earlier, Milind had shared a video where he did yoga at night with his wife, Ankita. The couple rolled out their yoga mats to practise some deep meditation exercises to relieve stress from their bodies. "May the rulers of the earth keep to the path of virtue. Acknowledge the 'guru' in you, that's been guiding you all along," Milind wrote as he posted the clip.

Milind Soman, 56, is married to Ankita Konwar, 30. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Their close friends and family members attended the ceremony, which took place in Alibaug.

