Milind Soman is fighting lazy like this...

Milind Soman is always up for everything fitness. The model, who wears multiple hats of being an actor and a fitness enthusiast, is currently exploring options of reducing pollution through transportation and also ways to fight laziness. Pollution caused by vehicles in India is a grave issue that keeps on accelerating on a daily basis. Even though it is addressed through green initiatives, but much of it left to be done.

Milind Soman, who loves to blend sustainability with fitness, has taken up the task of cycling from Mumbai to Delhi in order to explore opportunities to curb vehicular pollution that is caused and is a grave concern for the country. Crewing for him is none other than his wife and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar.

Milind is sharing his travel updates on a regular basis and letting his Instagram family know of his whereabouts through pictures and videos on his feed and on his stories. On Wednesday, Milind shared a short snippet that perfectly documented the amount of fun he is having all the while cycling for a cause. In the video, shared by Milind on his Instagram profile, he can be seen smiling with all his heart for the camera while cycling his way ahead. Dressed in a white tee shirt and a pair of denim trousers, Milind accessorised his look with a bright red cap. Milind started for Ajmer on Wednesday, after making a pitstop in Deogarh. "Today reaching Ajmer. Left the beautiful Deogarh Mahal hotel early in the morning, 140 kms to go," he wrote. He also asked his Instagram family's opinion on his cap which he referred to as his helmet - "How’s the helmet," he added. Milind, in the fitness state of mind, also added these hashtags to his post - #love, #health, #happiness, #fightlazylifelong and #greenride. Take a look:

Cycling comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in enhancing the flexibility, balance, coordination and the posture of the body. It also helps in improving the cardiovascular fitness and the strength of the bones.

