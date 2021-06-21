Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Increased screen time during Covid related with mental distress in young adults: Study
health

Increased screen time during Covid related with mental distress in young adults: Study

The increase in time spent viewing entertainment on a screen both prior to and during the pandemic was associated with a boost in anxiety scores.
ANI | , Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Increased screen time during Covid related with mental distress in young adults(Pixabay)

According to a new research led by investigators at the Saint James School of Medicine, an increase in screen time among young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic can be correlated with a rise in pandemic-related distress.

The findings of the study were discussed at the World Microbe Forum meeting. The increase in time spent viewing entertainment on a screen both prior to and during the pandemic was associated with a boost in anxiety scores.

Students scored higher than non-students in pandemic-related distress. Surprisingly, the results showed no association of depression with screen time use, despite such associations having been found in previous research. The research will be presented at World Microbe Forum, taking place online June 20-24.

"This study highlights that the pandemic did not simply affect people physically, but emotionally and mentally, with various groups being impacted to a greater extent than others," said Michelle Wiciak, the presenting author on the research, M.D. candidate at Saint James School of Medicine. "It reiterates that there is an increased need for mental health support during disastrous times."

Nearly half of the participants exhibited mild to moderate depression, with more than 70 per cent ranging from mild to severe depression. Seventy percent of participants experienced mild to severe anxiety, and slightly more than 30 per cent could potentially meet DSM-IV-TR criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Two hundred ninety-four responses were collected and validated based on the inclusion/exclusion criteria used in the surveys. Participants ranged from 18 to 28 years old.

Screen time use was not different between genders. Still, there were gender differences in average scores in depression, anxiety and distress from C-19.

"The study is unique in having evaluated mental health status as a function of screen time," said Wiciak. The authors also collected data from multiple countries.

"Since the pandemic shifted work and education to online, we wanted to gain more insight into that transition's impact. We did find unexpected results, potentially paving the way for future research and various protective factors, which can be vital in keeping a person healthy during tumultuous times," added Wiciak.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 mental health covid-19 pandemic
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP