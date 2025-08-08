Indoor court shoes for men: Top 8 picks for you to ace every match; Choose from Reebok, Puma and more

If you’re smashing it in badminton, serving in squash, or powering through a CrossFit circuit, the right indoor court shoes make all the difference. From non-marking soles to superior cushioning, we’ve handpicked these top-performing pairs that balance agility, support, and style. Get ready to move like never before — with grip that sticks and comfort that lasts. Indoor court shoes for men: Top 8 picks for you to ace every match!(Pexels)

Top 8 indoor court shoes for men:

Loading Suggestions...

The Reebok Men's Baseliner Sneaker is engineered for indoor performance with a sleek, minimal design. Its cushioned sole and breathable upper make it a reliable choice for fast-paced court games like badminton and squash. Designed for agility, comfort, and stability, this sneaker ensures seamless movement on any indoor court while keeping you light on your feet all game long.

Loading Suggestions...

Puma’s Adcourt Badminton Shoes offer a winning mix of comfort and control. Ideal for both beginners and seasoned players, they feature a non-marking rubber outsole for superior grip and swift lateral movement. With a breathable mesh upper and padded interior, these shoes keep your feet cool and secure during intense rallies on indoor courts.

Loading Suggestions...

The ASICS Gel-Courtmov+ brings together responsive cushioning and dynamic support, making it an elite choice for badminton players. Its GEL™ technology absorbs shock during quick landings and cuts, while the TRUSSTIC™ system enhances stability. Designed for top-tier athletes, this shoe helps elevate your game with advanced indoor court performance.

Loading Suggestions...

Versatile and lightweight, the HUNDRED Raze Badminton Shoes are ideal for badminton, squash, table tennis, volleyball, and other indoor sports. Featuring X-Cushion technology and Active Grip soles, these non-marking shoes offer excellent shock absorption and floor traction. The Toe Assist design ensures smooth pivots, and the breathable build keeps you game-ready round after round.

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted for serious lifters, the RXN Hercules shoes are perfect for Olympic lifts, deadlifts, powerlifting, and CrossFit workouts. With a combination of straps and laces, they offer superior foot lockdown and stability. Their non-slip, flat base ensures optimal ground contact and balance during explosive lifts, making them a go-to for gym warriors who train heavy.

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted for dynamic court performance, the Puma Adcourt Badminton Shoes blend comfort and agility to match your every step. These shoes come with a cushioned insole and responsive outsole for smooth foot transitions. Whether you're smashing or defending, the lightweight construction keeps you quick on your feet, while the non-marking sole protects indoor surfaces. Sleek and sporty, these unisex shoes double up for casual off-court looks too.

Loading Suggestions...

The Puma Solarflash II Tennis Shoes are made for precision players. Designed with breathable mesh uppers, padded collars, and a highly grippy rubber outsole, they’re built to support fast lateral movements and sudden stops. The cushioning offers shock absorption during high-impact rallies, making them your best ally for intense indoor or clay court games. Unisex by design, these are a sleek addition to any court outfit.

Loading Suggestions...

Step up your indoor sports game with the HUNDRED Raze Badminton Shoes. Designed for explosive speed and agility, these lightweight shoes feature X-Cushion technology for superior shock absorption, Active Grip soles for quick traction, and Toe Assist design for faster push-offs. Whether it's badminton, squash, table tennis, or volleyball, these all-rounders deliver reliable support and performance without compromising on comfort or durability.

Similar stories for you:

Price drop on Skechers shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025; Top 8 picks

Best home gym equipment for the fitness freaks: Get fit and in shape at the comfort of your home

Best walking pads at up to 70% off: Top 8 options for a healthy start; Walk anytime, anywhere

Indoor court shoes for men: Top 8 picks for you to ace every match! FAQs What makes indoor court shoes different from regular sports shoes? Indoor court shoes have non-marking rubber soles and better lateral support to prevent skidding or damaging indoor floors. They're designed for quick side-to-side movements.

How do I choose the right size in indoor shoes? Always check the size chart of each brand. If possible, go for a snug fit that supports your arch and heel without being too tight.

Are weightlifting shoes suitable for court games? No. Weightlifting shoes like RXN Hercules are designed for stability and power during lifts — not lateral movement or agility-based sports.

Can I use badminton shoes for other indoor sports? Yes. Many badminton shoes like those from Puma or ASICS offer grip and cushioning ideal for squash, volleyball, and table tennis too.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.