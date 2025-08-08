Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indoor court shoes for men: Top 8 picks for you to ace every match; Choose from Reebok, Puma and more

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 12:55 pm IST

These 8 indoor court shoes are ideal for men who demand traction, agility, and support across sports like badminton, squash, table tennis, and weightlifting. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Reebok Mens Baseliner Sneaker View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Unisex Adult Adcourt Blue Badminton Shoes 6 UK View Details checkDetails

₹1,710

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens Gel-COURTMOV+ Restful Teal/Glow Yellow Indoor Sport Shoe - 8 UK (1071A082.403) View Details checkDetails

₹3,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUNDRED Raze Badminton Shoes(Non Marking)|Also Perfect For Squash,Table Tennis,Volleyball,Basketball&Indoor Sports|Lightweight&Durable|X-Cushion,Active Grip Sole,Toe Assist(Navy:Lime,9Uk)Unisex-adult View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RXN Hercules Weightlifting Shoes for Men and Women - WLS-4 for Powerlifting, Deadlifting & Crossfit - Strap and Lace-Up Non-Slip Olympic Lifting Gym Shoes (Black/Grey, Size 10) View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Unisex Adult Adcourt Black Badminton Shoes 8 UK View Details checkDetails

₹1,923.21

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Unisex-Adult Solarflash Ii Black-Fire Orchid-White-Gum Indoor Court Shoe - 10 UK (106882) View Details checkDetails

₹2,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUNDRED Raze Badminton Shoes(Non Marking)|Also Perfect For Squash,Table Tennis,Volleyball,Basketball&Indoor Sports|Lightweight&Durable|X-Cushion,Active Grip Sole,Toe Assist(Navy:Lime,9Uk)Unisex-adult View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If you’re smashing it in badminton, serving in squash, or powering through a CrossFit circuit, the right indoor court shoes make all the difference. From non-marking soles to superior cushioning, we’ve handpicked these top-performing pairs that balance agility, support, and style. Get ready to move like never before — with grip that sticks and comfort that lasts.

Indoor court shoes for men: Top 8 picks for you to ace every match!(Pexels)
Indoor court shoes for men: Top 8 picks for you to ace every match!(Pexels)

Top 8 indoor court shoes for men:

1.

Reebok Men's Baseliner Sneaker
Loading Suggestions...

The Reebok Men's Baseliner Sneaker is engineered for indoor performance with a sleek, minimal design. Its cushioned sole and breathable upper make it a reliable choice for fast-paced court games like badminton and squash. Designed for agility, comfort, and stability, this sneaker ensures seamless movement on any indoor court while keeping you light on your feet all game long.

2.

Puma Unisex Adult Adcourt Badminton Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

Puma’s Adcourt Badminton Shoes offer a winning mix of comfort and control. Ideal for both beginners and seasoned players, they feature a non-marking rubber outsole for superior grip and swift lateral movement. With a breathable mesh upper and padded interior, these shoes keep your feet cool and secure during intense rallies on indoor courts.

3.

ASICS Men Gel-Courtmov+ Badminton Shoe
Loading Suggestions...

The ASICS Gel-Courtmov+ brings together responsive cushioning and dynamic support, making it an elite choice for badminton players. Its GEL™ technology absorbs shock during quick landings and cuts, while the TRUSSTIC™ system enhances stability. Designed for top-tier athletes, this shoe helps elevate your game with advanced indoor court performance.

4.

HUNDRED Raze Badminton Shoes (Non Marking)
Loading Suggestions...

Versatile and lightweight, the HUNDRED Raze Badminton Shoes are ideal for badminton, squash, table tennis, volleyball, and other indoor sports. Featuring X-Cushion technology and Active Grip soles, these non-marking shoes offer excellent shock absorption and floor traction. The Toe Assist design ensures smooth pivots, and the breathable build keeps you game-ready round after round.

5.

RXN Hercules Weightlifting Shoes for Men and Women
Loading Suggestions...

Crafted for serious lifters, the RXN Hercules shoes are perfect for Olympic lifts, deadlifts, powerlifting, and CrossFit workouts. With a combination of straps and laces, they offer superior foot lockdown and stability. Their non-slip, flat base ensures optimal ground contact and balance during explosive lifts, making them a go-to for gym warriors who train heavy.

6.

Puma Unisex Adult Adcourt Badminton Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

Crafted for dynamic court performance, the Puma Adcourt Badminton Shoes blend comfort and agility to match your every step. These shoes come with a cushioned insole and responsive outsole for smooth foot transitions. Whether you're smashing or defending, the lightweight construction keeps you quick on your feet, while the non-marking sole protects indoor surfaces. Sleek and sporty, these unisex shoes double up for casual off-court looks too.

7.

Puma Unisex Adult Solarflash II Tennis Shoe
Loading Suggestions...

The Puma Solarflash II Tennis Shoes are made for precision players. Designed with breathable mesh uppers, padded collars, and a highly grippy rubber outsole, they’re built to support fast lateral movements and sudden stops. The cushioning offers shock absorption during high-impact rallies, making them your best ally for intense indoor or clay court games. Unisex by design, these are a sleek addition to any court outfit.

8.

HUNDRED Raze Badminton Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

Step up your indoor sports game with the HUNDRED Raze Badminton Shoes. Designed for explosive speed and agility, these lightweight shoes feature X-Cushion technology for superior shock absorption, Active Grip soles for quick traction, and Toe Assist design for faster push-offs. Whether it's badminton, squash, table tennis, or volleyball, these all-rounders deliver reliable support and performance without compromising on comfort or durability.

Similar stories for you:

Price drop on Skechers shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025; Top 8 picks

Best home gym equipment for the fitness freaks: Get fit and in shape at the comfort of your home

Best walking pads at up to 70% off: Top 8 options for a healthy start; Walk anytime, anywhere

  • What makes indoor court shoes different from regular sports shoes?

    Indoor court shoes have non-marking rubber soles and better lateral support to prevent skidding or damaging indoor floors. They're designed for quick side-to-side movements.

  • How do I choose the right size in indoor shoes?

    Always check the size chart of each brand. If possible, go for a snug fit that supports your arch and heel without being too tight.

  • Are weightlifting shoes suitable for court games?

    No. Weightlifting shoes like RXN Hercules are designed for stability and power during lifts — not lateral movement or agility-based sports.

  • Can I use badminton shoes for other indoor sports?

    Yes. Many badminton shoes like those from Puma or ASICS offer grip and cushioning ideal for squash, volleyball, and table tennis too.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Indoor court shoes for men: Top 8 picks for you to ace every match; Choose from Reebok, Puma and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On