Inside newly-wed Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's pre-wedding workout

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. Karishma married her fiancé-businessman Varun in a resort with the backdrop of the sea. However, they are setting couple goals for us, lot before they decided to get married in stunning bridal attires and in the midst of family and friends.

Karishma is known to us as a fitness enthusiast. The actor loves her yoga routine, as much as she loves for high intensity workout routines. Karishma, when not working is usually spotted in the gym working out on herself through intense workouts.

However, for the gym sessions, Karishma had a partner – none other than her husband Varun Bangera. Karishma's fitness trainer Pawan Jatna wished the newly-weds in the most unique way possible – he shared a short snippet of Varun and Karishma working out in the gym, before their wedding.

The snippet features Karishma and Varun facing each other and getting into the plank position, and then bringing their hands close to touch each other's, before standing up, and then repeating the process all over again. Twinning in black athleisure, Varun and Karishma can be seen sweated out and laughing while they perform the routine. Pawan Jatna wished the best for the newly-wed couple with this super adorable video - "before marriage workout," wrote Pawan on his Instagram stories. He also shared a Congratulations gif. The story was further reshared by Karishma on her own Instagram stories. Take a look:

Plank comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the metabolism of the body and enhancing the stability and flexibility. Plank also helps in developing balance and coordination, and improving the posture. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, plank helps in building core strength and resistance to illness, thereby improving the overall physical and mental health.