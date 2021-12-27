Inside Sonnalli Seygall's AcroYoga session in Rishikesh

Sonnalli Seygall is on her year-end trip across the country. The actor recently took off to Rishikesh and since then her Instagram profile has been replete with pictures and videos of herself engaging in various activities in her trip. From making dumplings to taking a tour of the city embedded with temples, the actor can be seen living it Rishikesh style.

On her Instagram stories, Sonnalli shared a slew of pictures and videos and gave us a glimpse of how her Rishikesh trip is looking like till now – we unanimously have to agree that it looks super fun. But the actor did not take a break from her fitness routine, even on her trip. Sonnalli is an absolute fitness enthusiast and she swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. From performing eccentric workout routines such as walking backwards on her palms to showing off her shoulder flexibility through the use of gym rods, Sonnalli's workout videos are a treat for sore eyes.

On Sunday, Sonnalli gave us a sneak peek into her AcroYoga session with her fitness partner Robin Narayan in Rishikesh. AcroYoga is a term used to refer to sessions that merge yoga and acrobatics to create awareness of body movements. In the picture shared by Sonnalli on her Instagram stories, the actor can be seen perched up on Robin's legs. Robin, with his body on a yoga mat, can be seen with his leg upwards, with Sonnalli balanced on his legs and her body bent to come near to his chest. The picture was originally shared by Robin on his Instagram stories where he wrote, "Thanks for trusting me." Take a look at the picture here:

AcroYoga usually involves two people and comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving concentration, finding the core of the body, and building trust relationships. It also helps the mind in making quick decisions and overcoming the fear of failing.