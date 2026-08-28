In this edition of the HT Lifestyle series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we look at the claim that sleeping without a pillow is better for your health. While the idea may sound simple, experts say the answer depends on factors such as your sleeping position, neck alignment and individual needs. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sharmila Tulpule, orthopaedic surgeon and regenerative medicine specialist, founder and director of Orthobiologix Biotech Pvt Ltd, to explain whether this simple switch can really make a difference to your sleep, posture and neck health.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Think therapy is only for a crisis? Psychotherapist debunks common myths Indians still believe

What does the Internet say?

Amidst several sleep advises, the internet claims that sleeping without a pillow can improve posture and ensure better sleep. While many people may agree, the reality isn't quite that simple.

Various sleeping positions call for different types of pillows.

Can ditching your pillow improve sleep?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Tulpule highlighted that there is no evidence that everyone should get rid of their pillow. What is more important is whether the head and neck are aligned well with each other and the rest of the spine while you sleep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Tulpule highlighted that there is no evidence that everyone should get rid of their pillow. What is more important is whether the head and neck are aligned well with each other and the rest of the spine while you sleep. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Various sleeping positions call for different types of pillows,” said Dr Tulpule. If you are sleeping on your side, doing away with the pillow may cause your head to rest against the mattress because there is a distance between the shoulder and the head. This may increase tensions in your neck. Having a pillow that is the right height and that gives good support may help keep your head in a neutral position.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you are sleeping on your back, having your pillow too high causes you to lean forward with your neck and head. Getting a pillow that will support the natural curve of your neck may be more comfortable in this position. Stomach sleeping makes it more difficult for your neck since it requires that your head is tilted to one side; using a thick pillow works.

Importance of support, not absence of pillow

From an orthopaedic point of view, the question should not be whether a pillow is good or bad, but if it is the right one for you. The design and height of a pillow can have an influence on cervical spine alignment. Chronic neck pain tells us that the design of a pillow can actually reduce the daytime pain or disability experienced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sleeping without a pillow is not a universally accepted rule for being healthier.

Significance of morning stiffness

“If you have painful neck stiffness in the morning, headaches, shoulder discomfort, or difficulty moving your neck while waking, it could be time to review your sleeping position and pillow,” said Dr Tulpule. There is a possibility that the pillow is either too low or too high and therefore the neck is poorly supported.

Listen to your neck, not the internet

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Sleeping without a pillow is not a universally accepted rule for being healthier. For most people, the idea is to achieve sound sleep accompanied by a properly aligned cervical spine. If you have persistent neck pain, with numbness and weakness in your arms, better contact an orthopaedic doctor, instead of thinking that not using a pillow will solve all the problems,” concluded Dr Tulpule.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.