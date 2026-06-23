Is drinking too much milk bad for your bones? Doctors reveal truth about excessive intake

For generations, the glass of milk has been a non-negotiable staple on breakfast tables, heralded as the ultimate shield against brittle bones. However, recent internet scepticism has left consumers questioning whether their dairy habit might actually backfire, with some online theories going so far as to claim that excessive milk intake can trigger osteoporosis. Also read | World Milk Day 2026: Orthopaedic surgeon explains which milk is most beneficial: Cow, goat, soy, almond, coconut

Doctors debunk myths linking milk consumption with osteoporosis, asserting that moderate intake does not harm bone health. (Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Doctors are now stepping forward to clear the confusion, directly addressing the anxiety surrounding dairy consumption. Top orthopaedic surgeons confirm that while a balanced lifestyle is key, the fear that milk destroys bones is entirely unfounded.

The myth of the 'acidifying' diet

Much of the recent alarm stems from the 'acid-ash hypothesis', a theory suggesting that high dairy and meat intake increases the body's acidity, forcing it to leach calcium from the bones to neutralise the acid. Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim (A Fortis associate) in Mumbai, firmly dismissed this claim.

He said, "This misconception is based on the 'acid-ash hypothesis,' which states that meat protein raises the body’s acidity levels and causes the calcium to be stripped from bones. Nevertheless, recent studies have disproved this theory, demonstrating that protein in the diet – especially in conjunction with proper amounts of calcium – strengthens the bones and protects against fractures in ageing people."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Kasodekar highlighted that the internet rumours lack clinical backing, stating point-blank: "To date, there is absolutely no scientific evidence supporting the statement that moderate or even high amounts of milk increase risks of developing osteoporosis." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Kasodekar highlighted that the internet rumours lack clinical backing, stating point-blank: "To date, there is absolutely no scientific evidence supporting the statement that moderate or even high amounts of milk increase risks of developing osteoporosis." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Dr Nikhil Jadhav, an orthopaedic consultant at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune, echoed this stance, urging patients to focus on clinical data rather than viral trends: "To cut to the chase, there is no scientific proof of the hypothesis that excessive milk consumption can cause osteoporosis. Some theories state that excessive milk consumption leads to 'acidifying' of the body and loss of bone mineral content (calcium). But scientific backing for this theory is quite weak because, in general terms, there has been shown either neutral correlation or positive relationship between moderate dairy product consumption and bone mineral density." What actually causes osteoporosis? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Nikhil Jadhav, an orthopaedic consultant at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune, echoed this stance, urging patients to focus on clinical data rather than viral trends: "To cut to the chase, there is no scientific proof of the hypothesis that excessive milk consumption can cause osteoporosis. Some theories state that excessive milk consumption leads to 'acidifying' of the body and loss of bone mineral content (calcium). But scientific backing for this theory is quite weak because, in general terms, there has been shown either neutral correlation or positive relationship between moderate dairy product consumption and bone mineral density." What actually causes osteoporosis? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rather than blaming dairy, both doctors point out that osteoporosis — a condition where decreased bone mineral density leaves bones weak and prone to fractures — is a complex disease driven by an array of genetic, biological, and lifestyle factors.

"The disease develops due to many reasons, including ageing, changes in hormonal status, vitamin D deficiency, lack of physical activity, smoking, as well as poor general nutrition," explained Dr Kasodekar. He noted that while calcium is vital, 'it cannot be discussed alone'.

Dr Jadhav agreed, listing the primary triggers that patients should actually be watching out for. "The main risk factors are old age, hormone imbalance (in particular, menopause in women), vitamin D shortage, physical inactivity, smoking, and alcohol abuse," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Far from damaging the skeleton, milk provides the very building blocks needed to keep it intact. "Milk contains calcium, proteins, phosphorus, and vitamin D (fortified), which play a significant role in the formation of bones in the body," Dr Jadhav explained, adding, "During childhood, teenage years, and adulthood, consumption of sufficient quantities of calcium contributes to the acquisition of the highest possible bone mass."

According to Dr Kasodekar, dairy remains incredibly efficient at delivering these nutrients: “Milk still represents the most efficient source of calcium, phosphorus, and proteins necessary for bone mineralisation.”

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. (Freepik)

The real downside to 'excessive' milk

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While milk won't rot your bones, the experts warn that overindulging in it — or relying on it exclusively — comes with a different set of health risks. The issue isn't that milk is inherently toxic, but rather that drinking too much of it crowds out other vital nutrients. "An excessive dependence on milk consumption without a balanced diet is inappropriate," Dr Kasodekar warned. "The excessive use of any food may lead to an unbalanced nutrition regime, but milk does not increase the risk of osteoporosis," he added.

Dr Jadhav detailed the specific physical complications that can arise when a person overdoes their dairy intake: "On the other hand, excessive milk intake might lead to health problems like indigestion, overconsumption of calories, and an unbalanced diet if milk is used instead of other foodstuffs that provide the body with vital substances. Bone mineral content depends on a few factors, including diet, physical activities, and lifestyle, not just on milk consumption."

Lactose intolerance and dairy-free alternatives

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The doctors also recognised that milk isn't an option for everyone. For those dealing with digestive sensitivities, achieving bone health requires looking to other dietary sources. "It is also necessary to remember that some people cannot have milk due to their intolerance to lactose or any other components in dairy products," noted Dr Kasodekar. For these individuals, he suggested turning to reliable, calcium-dense alternatives: "In this case, different foods that can provide calcium, such as fortified vegetable milks, ragi, tofu, and green vegetables, can be used."

The verdict: stick to moderation

Ultimately, the medical consensus is clear: you do not need to banish milk from your fridge out of fear of bone loss. Instead, view it as one piece of a much larger wellness puzzle. "To conclude, the consumption of milk in moderation will not increase the possibility of getting osteoporosis," Dr. Kasodekar shared, adding, "On the contrary, milk should be considered as one of the elements of an approach to osteoporosis prevention."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Jadhav offered a final prescription for patients looking to protect their skeletal strength for the long haul: "Consumption of proper portions of milk positively influences bone mineral content, instead of deteriorating it. People should consume a balanced diet and exercise more to prevent osteoporosis and other related diseases."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON