Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Is dhokla healthier than ragi dosa? Nutritionist rates Indian foods like vada pav, chole bhature, bhel, rajma chawal

BySanya Panwar
Jun 11, 2025 09:19 AM IST

Comparing dhokla and ragi dosa in terms of nutritional value, both are relatively healthy options; but what about rajma chawal? Is it really that healthy?

As a nutritionist, Deepsikha Jain rated popular Indian foods based on their nutritional value and potential health benefits in a video. Moderation is key, as even healthier options can be detrimental to health if consumed excessively, she explained. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet according to fitness coach

Dhokla and ragi dosa are both nutritious Indian foods, but a nutritionist rated dhokla as healthier. (Freepik)
Dhokla and ragi dosa are both nutritious Indian foods, but a nutritionist rated dhokla as healthier. (Freepik)

She took to Instagram on June 2 and said, “Rating Indian foods as a nutritionist. You can surely have all these foods in moderation for good health.” In the video, she added, “Let's rate some of these Indian foods as a nutritionist... hope this helps.” 

Here's what Deepsikha said:

Ragi dosa

She said, “Ragi dosa is 8/10. it is extremely rich in calcium and good for your bone health.” Ragi (finger millet) is rich in fibre, calcium, and iron. When made with minimal oil and paired with healthy fillings, a south Indian ragi dosa can be a nutritious breakfast option.

Dhokla

She added, “Dhoklas are 10/10. They are fermented and very good for your gut health.” Gujarati Dhokla is a fermented food, often made from gram flour, which is high in protein and fibre. It's relatively low in calories and can be a good source of probiotics.

Vada pav

Deepshikha also said, “I will give it 4/10. They are not so healthy for you, but you can eat them once in a while because of the trans fat.” Vada pav is a popular street food from Maharashtra made from deep-fried potato dumplings served in a bun. The high oil content and refined carbohydrates make this dish less healthy.

Rajma chawal

She added, “Rajma chawal is 9/10. It is a complete source of protein, but only if you are eating it in moderation.” It is a popular north Indian dish made with kidney beans (rajma) and rice (chawal). Rajma is high in protein, fibre, and various minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron. White rice provides carbohydrates for energy, but it can be high on the glycemic index.

Chole bhature

She further said, “Chole bhature is 5/10. Maybe swap the bhature with a healthier option, but chole is good for you.” Chole bhature is a popular north Indian dish made from deep-fried bread (bhature) served with spicy chickpea curry (chole). While chickpeas are a good source of protein and fibre, the deep-fried bhature and high oil content make this dish less healthy.

Bhel

Deepshikha added, “Chatpata bhel is 8/10 because it is a low-calorie snack. It is good for those who are trying to lose weight.” Bhel is a popular street food made from puffed rice, vegetables, and chutneys. When made with whole grains and plenty of vegetables, bhel can be a relatively healthy snack option.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
