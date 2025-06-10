Misal makes it to TasteAtlas’ ‘50 Best Breakfasts’ list; chole bhature and paratha follow close behind

Chole bhature, paratha, and misal pav are quintessential breakfast favourites that never fail to win our hearts. From the spicy kick of misal to the steaming hot chole bhature served straight from the pan to the plate, these indulgent dishes truly know how to elevate the breakfast experience. Also read | Taste of Life: When (and why) the misal was Pune’s steak... served very rare Misal made it to the 18th spot in TasteAtlas' best breakfast' list.(Pexels)

Now, these beloved Indian dishes have earned global recognition as some of the best breakfast options in the world. TasteAtlas, a global food and travel guide, recently released its list of the 50 best breakfasts, where misal secured the 18th spot, followed by paratha at 23rd and chole bhature at 32nd.

On June 8, TasteAtlas shared the list on their official Instagram profile and captioned, “These are the best breakfasts of the world!” Check out the list here:

Turkey’s Kahvalti secured the top position in the list, followed by Serbia’s Komplet Lepinja. However, misal, chole bhature and paratha’s mention in the list portrays how culturally significant Indian breakfasts are. Also read | Misal pav, aloo gobi, and 5 more Indian foods are ‘best-rated vegan dishes’

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

While some applauded the mention of Kalvalti as the best breakfast in the world, some were disappointed that idli and dosa – the quintessential South Indian breakfast dishes – did not make it to the list. “As an Iranian chef, I haven’t seen Chole Bhature (number 32) eaten much in Iran. Seems like it’s not very common here. It’s a popular dish among Punjabis in India,” read one comment. One netizen pointed out, “Idli and dosa?” An Instagram user was disappointed that the English breakfast did not get a mention in the list. “One thing the English are good at is breakfast and still, they're not on the list,” read the comment.

Here’s how you can make misal pav at home:

Ingredients:

1 cup sprouted brown gram (matki)

1 cup sprouted green gram (moong)

Pav for serving

3 tbsps oil

1 medium onion

¼ tsp asafoetida

½ tsp mustard seeds

¼ tsp turmeric powder

10-12 curry leaves

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

3 green chillies

8-10 fresh coriander sprigs + for garnishing

½ cup farsan

2 tbsps finely chopped onion

Juice of ½ lemon

Method:

In a non-stick pan, heat oil and add asafoetida, mustard seeds, chopped onions and saute together. Then add turmeric powder, curry leaves, sprouted brown gram, sprouted green gram, coriander powder, cumin powder and ginger-garlic paste and mix everything together. Then add red chilly powder, 3 cups water and salt and cover and cook for 2 minutes. Add fine chopped green chillies and coriander leaves and cover and cover for 5-7 minutes. Then transfer it to a bowl, garnish with farsan, chopped onion, drizzle lemon juice, and add a coriander sprig. Serve hot with pav. Also read | Breakfast for the heart: 6 summer-friendly meal options to keep your heart healthy

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor. Chef)