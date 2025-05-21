Breakfast for the heart: 6 summer-friendly meal options to keep your heart healthy

During the summer months, the body loses energy more quickly and requires constant hydration and nourishment. Starting the day with a nutritious breakfast helps replenish energy levels, supports hydration and prepares the body to cope with the heat, keeping you fit and refreshed all day long. Also read | High cholesterol: Best breakfast options to control your cholesterol levels Starting the day with a nutritious breakfast helps replenish energy levels.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prateek Chaudhary, senior consultant, interventional cardiology, Asian Hospital, Faridabad said, “A heart-healthy breakfast not only fuels your body for the day but also supports cardiovascular health by helping control blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight. The key is to focus on light, cooling, fiber-rich, and nutrient-dense foods that support heart function without making you feel sluggish.” Here are a few heart-healthy breakfast options that are apt for the summer season.

1. Oats with seasonal fruits:

Oats are rich in soluble fiber which helps lower LDL or bad cholesterol. In summer, you can prepare overnight oats with almond or skimmed milk, and top them with fruits like papaya, watermelon, or berries. Add a spoon of flax or chia seeds for healthy omega-3 fats that protect your heart.

2. Smoothie bowls:

Blend unsweetened yogurt or plant-based milk with fruits like banana, mango, or kiwi, and top with granola, pumpkin seeds, or walnuts. This is a cooling and refreshing way to consume antioxidants and heart-friendly nutrients.

3. Whole grain toast with avocado:

Avocados are packed with potassium and monounsaturated fats that help maintain normal blood pressure and reduce inflammation. Spread mashed avocado over multigrain toast and add a pinch of rock salt and lemon juice. For extra protein, a poached or boiled egg can be added. Also read | What is the ‘ideal’ breakfast? Study reveals how you should consume your first meal of the day

Whole grain toast with avocado.(Unsplash)

4. Moong dal chilla or besan pancake:

Indian breakfast can be heart-healthy too. Moong dal chilla is a light, protein-rich option. Add chopped vegetables like spinach, onion, or tomato. Cook on minimal oil to keep it low in saturated fats. Pair it with low-fat curd to add probiotics for gut and heart health.

5. Fresh fruit and nut salad:

A mix of apples, pomegranate, and oranges with a handful of almonds or walnuts makes a great fiber and vitamin-rich breakfast. Nuts provide healthy fats and help in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.

6. Coconut water with chia seeds and muesli:

For a hydrating twist, sip on coconut water with soaked chia seeds, and combine with a bowl of unsweetened muesli. It’s low in calories, high in minerals like magnesium, and supports a healthy heart rhythm. Also read | 3 easy and quick heart-healthy recipes for a perfect wholesome meal

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.