Is it backache or kidney pain? Fortis nephrologist explains how to identify the difference and when to see a doctor

Sometimes, backache and kidney pain might show quite similar symptoms, and it can be hard to understand what the exact reason for your discomfort is. In general, backache is connected with muscle strain, wrong posture, and spinal problems. But kidney pain may be a sign that there is an infection, kidney stones, or other urinary tract issue.

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And knowing how to differentiate between them will help you to find the appropriate treatment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yogesh Chhabra, director of nephrology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explained the key differences and symptoms you should never ignore.

Finding the location of the pain

According to Dr Chhabra, the easiest way to understand whether your backache or kidney pain is that you should check the location of the symptom. Backache mostly manifests itself in the lower part of the back, in the area of the spine and its muscles.

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Backache mostly manifests itself in the lower part of the back, in the area of the spine and its muscles.

{{^usCountry}} The pain may radiate to the buttocks or legs, especially if the pain is due to a slipped disc or nerve irritation. Kidney pain is usually felt deeper in the body; it is situated on the sides of the spine, beneath the ribcage. Variations in the nature of the pain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pain may radiate to the buttocks or legs, especially if the pain is due to a slipped disc or nerve irritation. Kidney pain is usually felt deeper in the body; it is situated on the sides of the spine, beneath the ribcage. Variations in the nature of the pain {{/usCountry}}

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“The nature of the pain itself can also serve to give hints on its source,” highlighted Dr Chhabra. Back pain manifests as a dull, stiff, sharp pain that intensifies in case of bending, lifting, twisting, or staying in a seated position for a long time. In some cases, it may ease when lying down or moving. Pain caused by kidney problems often has a deeper, more piercing, or persistent nature.

The pain caused by the presence of kidney stones is typically experienced in intense waves, whereas an infection may cause a persistent ache. Nevertheless, there are certain overlapping signs that cannot serve as clear indications on their own.

Symptoms indicative of kidney problems

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In case of kidney pain, the following symptoms usually accompany it, Dr Chhabra shared:

Burning sensation and pain during urination.

Frequent need to urinate

Blood in urine

Urine appears cloudy and smelly

Feeling hot and shivering

Nausea

Pain in the lower part of the back or side.

Muscle strain-related back pain will not have any urinary symptoms or fever

When should you visit a doctor?

Medical attention is required immediately if fever, chills, blood in urine, painful urination, or continual nausea accompany back or side pain, Dr Chhabra shared. They are signs of the presence of a kidney infection or kidney stones.

Medical attention is required immediately if fever, chills, blood in urine, painful urination, or continual nausea accompany back or side pain.

“Immediate medical assistance is needed for severe or worsening pain, inability to urinate, confusion, fainting, vomiting along with the signs of dehydration, and back pain with leg weakness or numbness of the groin, as well as loss of bladder or bowel control,” explained Dr Chhabra.

How can back pain and kidney pain be diagnosed?

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A health care provider will evaluate your symptoms, perform examination of the problem area and may prescribe you to have urine tests, blood tests or imaging procedures like an ultrasound or a CT scan, depending on the supposed causes.

Dr Chhabra highlighted not to make a self-diagnosis or take any medication for pain relief without consulting a doctor, as there is a possibility of having some kidney problems since certain drugs can harm your kidneys.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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