Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Delhi's Apollo hospital with chest infection, condition stable

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital late Friday evening after complaining of a chest infection, officials said. He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stable. Former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the hospital. (PTI)

According to officials familiar with the matter, the 98-year-old was brought to the hospital at around 7:30 pm. He has been admitted to the pulmonary department and is under observation by a team of doctors.

Hospital officials said the veteran leader is receiving treatment and remains stable.

Advani, 98, was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health issues. He remained in the hospital for a few days before being discharged.