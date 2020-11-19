e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nawaz Sharif makes unscheduled hospital visits after developing kidney pain: report

Nawaz Sharif makes unscheduled hospital visits after developing kidney pain: report

Sharif, 70, who has been staying in London since November 2019 on medical grounds, during his visits to the hospital underwent several tests and scans to determine a course of treatment, the Dawn reported.

world Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N)
Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N)(Reuters/ File photo)
         

Pakistan’s ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a string of unscheduled hospital visits in London this week after he developed acute pain due to stones in his kidney, according to a media report on Thursday.

Sharif, 70, who has been staying in London since November 2019 on medical grounds, during his visits to the hospital underwent several tests and scans to determine a course of treatment, the Dawn reported.

“He is very unwell and has serious pain in his kidney owing to deteriorating kidney function. Doctors are conducting tests and scans to determine a course of action. He has developed kidney stones,” Dr Adnan Khan, the personal physician of Sharif, was quoted as saying by the paper.

Sharif, who in the past has undergone heart surgery, visited consultants on Harley Street on Tuesday and Wednesday and is scheduled for more scans on Thursday, the report said.

Read more | UAE suspends visit visas for Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, 9 other countries amid rising Covid-19 cases

On Tuesday, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet that her father was unable to participate in a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement because of “severe kidney pain” and added that she would attend in his place.

The three-time premier, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018. Sharif was also sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in December 2018.

But Sharif was bailed out in both cases and also allowed to go to London for medical treatment.

In November last year, Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for his treatment.

In May, a picture of Sharif having tea at a London cafe along with his family went viral on social media, sparking a debate on the seriousness of his health condition. The Pakistan government has recently urged the UK government to deport Sharif so that the head of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would serve out the rest of his sentence in a Pakistani jail.

In a letter addressed to the UK government and handed over to the British High Commission in Islamabad, the Pakistan government has asked the British authorities to consider cancelling Sharif’s visit visa, which has allowed him to live in London on medical grounds since November.

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish K Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish K Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In