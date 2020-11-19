UAE suspends visit visas for Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, 9 other countries amid rising Covid-19 cases

travel

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 09:48 IST

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to visitors for Pakistan and 11 other countries until further notice. Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed the news saying that the decision by the UAE authorities is “believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19”, The Express Tribune reported. “We have learned that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan,” the country’s Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

Besides Pakistan, the UAE government suspended the issuance of visit visas to Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya, and Afghanistan among others.

This development comes amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. For nearly one week, Pakistan has recorded over 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

Back in June, when cases in Pakistan were on the rise, UAE’s Emirates had announced the temporary suspension of passenger services.

Pakistan has so far recorded 363,380 cases of coronavirus and 7,230 deaths. There are 30,362 active COVID-19 cases in the country, Geo News reported.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter