Is pancreatic cancer hiding in plain sight? Gastroenterologist explains the silent red flags most people ignore

Pancreatic cancer is often called one of the most silent and aggressive cancers, mainly because its early signs are so easy to miss or mistake for something minor like digestion issues or fatigue. Many people don’t realise how quickly it can progress without obvious warning symptoms.

Painless jaundice indicates advanced pancreatic cancer, often overlooked. (Freepik)

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Dr Saurabh Sethi, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist and hepatologist, shares in his May 14 Instagram post a startling reality about pancreatic cancer that many people are unaware of. (Also read: Are you ignoring early heart warning signs? Cardiologist shares what to know before turning 50 )

Here’s what he highlights:

1. It rarely causes pain in the early stages

“By the time most people feel something, the cancer has already been growing silently for years,” says Dr. Sethi. Early-stage pancreatic cancer often develops without any noticeable pain, making it difficult to detect.

2. Early symptoms are almost always dismissed

“Mild back discomfort, new onset diabetes, and subtle weight loss, none of these scream cancer,” he explains. These vague symptoms are frequently ignored or mistaken for everyday health issues.

3. New diabetes after 50 can be an early warning sign

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{{^usCountry}} “The pancreas controls insulin, so a tumor can disrupt this before any other symptom appears,” Dr. Sethi notes. A sudden diagnosis of diabetes later in life may sometimes be linked to underlying pancreatic changes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The pancreas controls insulin, so a tumor can disrupt this before any other symptom appears,” Dr. Sethi notes. A sudden diagnosis of diabetes later in life may sometimes be linked to underlying pancreatic changes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Yellowing of the skin is often the first visible sign {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Yellowing of the skin is often the first visible sign {{/usCountry}}

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Painless jaundice can occur when a tumor blocks the bile duct. However, as Dr. Sethi points out, “this is already a late signal,” meaning the disease has often progressed significantly by this stage.

5. Floating or oily stools are often ignored for months

“When the pancreas stops producing enzymes properly, fat passes undigested, that is a sign,” he explains. This symptom is frequently overlooked or not linked to pancreatic health.

6. Family history dramatically increases your risk

“One first-degree relative with pancreatic cancer raises your risk 2 to 5 times, two relatives raises it over 6 times. Genetic counseling matters,” says Dr. Sethi, highlighting the importance of family medical history.

7. Chronic pancreatitis is one of the biggest risk factors

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Long-term inflammation of the pancreas can significantly increase risk. “It’s not just painful, it can become cancerous over time,” he warns.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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