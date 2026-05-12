Is your daily screen time putting your vision at risk? The hidden danger of delaying eye check-ups in working adults

In the pursuit of professional success, one of the most overlooked assets for Indian professionals is their eyesight. Even as workplaces now openly discuss physical fitness and mental well-being, eye health often remains on the sidelines, addressed only when discomfort or vision issues become difficult to ignore. This delay is not just a personal health oversight but a broader concern that can quietly affect productivity, career growth, and long-term independence. (Also read: ‘Sleep is king’: Heart surgeon ranks the best daily habits for long-term heart health and wellbeing )

Productivity loss hidden in plain sight

Early detection of vision issues can prevent long-term health impacts.(Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking on the issue, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, ophthalmologist and Country Director, Orbis India, shared with HT Lifestyle, “When vision is compromised, productivity does not decline suddenly; it erodes slowly. People adjust, compensate, and continue working, but at a reduced cognitive and visual efficiency. This silent adaptation is what makes uncorrected vision problems so damaging in the workplace. By the time individuals seek help, the impact on performance has already accumulated.”

He further adds, “Vision care is not just about correcting eyesight; it is a high-return investment in productivity and quality of life. Early detection and timely intervention can significantly reduce avoidable vision loss and improve overall economic output.”

Dr Borah emphasises the importance of proactive eye care, linking it to overall health and productivity. (Karolina Grabowska)

The workplace wellness gap

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite strong evidence linking vision health to productivity, eye care continues to remain underrepresented in workplace wellness programmes. Annual health check-ups often prioritise cardiac and metabolic indicators, while comprehensive eye examinations are frequently overlooked. This gap is particularly concerning for desk-based professionals who spend long hours on digital devices, where eye strain, uncorrected refractive errors, and early retinal changes often develop gradually without obvious symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite strong evidence linking vision health to productivity, eye care continues to remain underrepresented in workplace wellness programmes. Annual health check-ups often prioritise cardiac and metabolic indicators, while comprehensive eye examinations are frequently overlooked. This gap is particularly concerning for desk-based professionals who spend long hours on digital devices, where eye strain, uncorrected refractive errors, and early retinal changes often develop gradually without obvious symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Dr Borah highlights this growing concern, stating, “Screen-heavy lifestyles are accelerating the onset of digital eye strain, but the real challenge is awareness. Most professionals do not recognise symptoms until they begin to interfere with daily functioning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Borah highlights this growing concern, stating, “Screen-heavy lifestyles are accelerating the onset of digital eye strain, but the real challenge is awareness. Most professionals do not recognise symptoms until they begin to interfere with daily functioning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also notes, “What we are seeing is a normalisation of discomfort, headaches, dry eyes, and blurred focus are being accepted as part of modern work life, when in fact they are early warning signals. When vision problems go unchecked, they quietly impact concentration, accuracy, and overall work endurance, which directly affects professional output over time.” Eyes as a window to overall health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also notes, “What we are seeing is a normalisation of discomfort, headaches, dry eyes, and blurred focus are being accepted as part of modern work life, when in fact they are early warning signals. When vision problems go unchecked, they quietly impact concentration, accuracy, and overall work endurance, which directly affects professional output over time.” Eyes as a window to overall health {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A common misconception is that eye examinations are only required for updating spectacles or contact lenses. In reality, the eyes often act as a window to broader systemic health. Regular ophthalmological check-ups can help detect early signs of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension before they manifest more visibly in the body.

Dr. Borah advocates for proactive eye care rather than reactive treatment. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Borah explains, “The eye is one of the few places in the body where we can directly observe blood vessels without invasive procedures. That makes it a powerful diagnostic window for overall health.”

He adds, “Conditions like diabetic retinopathy are not just eye diseases; they are systemic warnings. Early detection can prevent irreversible damage not just to vision, but to overall health outcomes. In many cases, vision loss in adults could have been avoided if routine eye screening had been done at the right time.”

Shifting from treatment to prevention

Addressing the growing burden of vision problems requires a shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. While India has expanded access to eye care through specialised centres and community vision programmes, a gap still exists in integrating routine eye care into adult healthcare systems and workplace policies. For professionals, this means treating eye health as a regular part of preventive care rather than an occasional response to discomfort.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Borah emphasises this shift, saying, “We need to move from a treatment mindset to a prevention mindset. Eye care should not begin when vision fails, it should begin long before that. Integrating eye screenings into workplace wellness programmes can dramatically reduce long-term productivity loss.”

He concludes, “Preserving vision is not only about medical care, but it is about safeguarding independence, dignity, and productivity. In a country with a significant burden of preventable vision loss, early action is the most powerful intervention we have.”

Ultimately, protecting eyesight is not just a health priority, it is an investment in one’s future self, ensuring that professionals continue to see clearly, work effectively, and live independently for years to come.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON