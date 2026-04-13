Is your diet enough? Nutritionist shares when your body actually needs nutritional supplements

Meeting all necessary nutrient requirements solely through food can be challenging, leaving some susceptible to nutritional deficiencies. Nutritional supplements help enhance our health by addressing dietary gaps. By incorporating various supplements such as multivitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and probiotics, people can support their specific nutritional needs and improve their health. While these products offer concentrated doses of essential vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, they are meant to complement, not replace, a balanced diet rich in whole foods. Knowing when and how to use these supplements effectively can empower individuals to make informed health choices. Supplements, also known as functional foods, are largely nutritional supplements containing mostly vitamin C, D, and Zinc. (Adobe Stock)

"It's important to focus on a balanced diet that includes whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Use supplements to support a healthy lifestyle, not to replace it," Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator Karishmma Chawla tells Health Shots.

Health, nutrition, wellness, and immunity now have new meanings as people become more aware of their health, leading to a shift from treating illnesses to preventing them, supporting a healthier lifestyle. "More people are focusing on gyms, meditation, yoga, and fitness today, and many understand that good nutrition and hydration are essential for good health. As a result, dietary supplements are becoming more popular and have grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry", says Chawla.

Wellness is about more than just fitness and nutrition. It includes overall physical and mental health, as well as appearance. "More people are choosing healthier food and lifestyle choices, with awareness of nutrition growing, as many opt for healthy food alternatives, join gyms, and pursue personalised nutrition plans", says the nutritionist.